Losing a dog is an owner’s worst nightmare, but accidents can happen to the most responsible pet owners. Your dog can rush out of an open door, slip out of his collar, escape a fenced yard or take off after some wild critter while on a hike with you. He can run too far and “get lost.”  

Have some comfort in knowing that there are actions you can take to prevent such a nightmare from becoming reality and a plan to follow if the worst happens.