Losing a dog is an owner’s worst nightmare, but accidents can happen to the most responsible pet owners. Your dog can rush out of an open door, slip out of his collar, escape a fenced yard or take off after some wild critter while on a hike with you. He can run too far and “get lost.”
Have some comfort in knowing that there are actions you can take to prevent such a nightmare from becoming reality and a plan to follow if the worst happens.
First and foremost, teach your dog the command “Come!”
Walk your dog on a leash, attached to a secure collar or harness. Take all possible precautions that your dog cannot escape your house nor fenced-in property and be vigilant about your dog’s location.
Microchip your dog and have ID on his collar including his name and your mobile phone number.
If your dog still gets loose and you witness it, try not to panic. Dogs sense fear, causing them to run faster. Stay calm and call “Come,” as you have practiced.
Do not chase your escaping friend. He will either be scared or think you are playing and just run faster. You cannot outrun him. Just keep calling and calmly move quickly, trying to keep him in sight. Extend your hand as if offering a treat. Better yet, always carry treats with you so you can actually offer one.
If your pup does outrun you and is “gone,” go home, open your doors and gates and gather your dog’s favorite bed, toys and food and put them outside to lure him home. Grab your phone and his most high-valued treats, call friends for help, get in your car and start your search.
If your search is unsuccessful or in a worse-case scenario you have discovered your pet’s disappearance from your yard or house hours later, there is still hope. Act quickly.
Contact your local animal shelter and animal control agencies. In Chaffee County, call Ark-Valley Humane Society at 719-395-2737. Online (ark-valley.org) you can submit a lost report, providing them a recent photo and accurate description of your pet. Include his name, breed, color, weight, gender, age and special markings. Give them your contact information and details of your pet’s disappearance.
Prepare flyers with a photo, the name of your dog and your contact information. Post them throughout your neighborhood, in parks and at nearby stores, restaurants, community centers, post offices, veterinary offices, shelters, pet supply stores and police stations. Contact your neighbors and those who make regular deliveries in your neighborhood.
Use social media. Post to Facebook (Chaffee County Lost & Found Pets) the same photo and info as on your flyers. Have your “Friends” share the post.
If more time passes, place ads in the newspapers and on radio stations. Offer a reward. Try internet sites, such as Pet FBI.
Keep searching. Do not give up. Dogs have traveled long distances to get back home, showing up months or years later. Microchips, in particular, have been key to reuniting lost dogs with their owners.
Hopefully you never experience the nightmare of losing your dog, but if you do, know he can be found. Just stay calm and act fast.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.