A small cliff jutted out from the riverbank, and with his back straining against the oars, Cave eased the drift boat into the eddy immediately below, bringing us welcome, if temporary, respite from the wind that roared jet-engine-like through the cottonwoods lining the river.
I noticed an immediate lessening of the tension that had crept into my neck and shoulder muscles, brought on by the constant press and pull of the gale against clothing and skin, fraying and pecking at my patience.
“I think my arms just grew 6 inches trying to slow us down.” Cave dropped the anchor and shipped the oars across the gunwales. The high prow of the drift boat, while graceful in design and efficient at cutting through water, became a perfect sail when the wind quartered across it just right. I swiveled my chair to put my feet on the gunwales also, then signaled for a beer.
Now out of the wind, the day warmed considerably. With my feet up I surveyed our surroundings. Cottonwoods lined the far shore several hundred yards distant, some skeletal, others tenaciously clinging to what remained of their faded foliage. Overhead an eagle rode the buffeting thermals, and in the distance the Crazy Mountains protruded from the plain, etched like a jagged spine against the sky.
Mid-morning, and already my shoulder smoldered gently from the fruitless endeavor of casting a big streamer toward the bank as we’d floated at pace downriver. I contemplated what both shoulders would feel like after an hour on the oars.
While dry flies would have been my preferred method of approach, attaining any modicum of accuracy and drift in these conditions would be futile, so streamers it was.
I drained my beer and turned to Cave, about to reluctantly offer to take my place on the oars when I noticed a subtle rise downstream of the boat. The current lapping along the hull had created a gentle foam line that snaked off the bow for 10 yards before merging with the river’s main flow, in the process creating an impromptu feed lane. The occasional hapless insect, blown from here to kingdom come by the wind, was floating down the foam line toward a waiting fish. Swapping places could wait. I watched the foam line further and observed another rise, likely a small fish, but at this time and circumstance, any fish would be a “good” fish.
I switched out the streamer for some finer tippet and a small emerger, then cast the fly on the foam and fed line out as it drifted away downstream. I soon lost sight of the fly in the glare, switching to zone defense – any rise in the foam line would be treated as a strike. Another dimple appeared on the surface. I waited a half second then lifted the rod tip and quickly brought a diminutive brown trout thrashing to the net.
“My turn to row,” I said, wishing we could sit in the lee of the cliff for longer, but still with 10 miles to float. We battled biblical winds the rest of the day, and as it turned out the small brown was my only catch, and a reminder that when reviewing a day on the river, there is a whale of a difference between no fish and one fish.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.