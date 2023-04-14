Resisting the lure of indoors, I bend down to pull on socks. The dome clasp of my bike shorts pops open, surrendering to the expanse of my winter gut. Come fall the clasp will generally hold, just in time for longer nights and darker beers to reverse the process once more.
I step outside into a wind that had nearly seen the couch win over my intentions. Graupel born of the dark shroud over the mountains swirls in the air and patters off my jacket. The first step always being the hardest, I pep myself with the thought that at least I will start out the ride with a tailwind. Inevitable payback will come in the form of the return uphill from downtown, the final insult to the sense of injury that accompanies the first serious ride of the season.
Once through town and over the tracks, the wind hits hard and direct into my face. I trust that once higher and deeper into the trails some kind of shelter will be afforded. Now arrives the initial shadow of doubt that accompanies any of my exertions, regardless of the shape I might be in. Lungs struggle to keep up with increased demand, legs begin to protest at the unreasonable, unexpected load placed on them, and I wonder how, this winded already, I am going to complete the ride.
Flatlanders often ask how long it takes to get acclimated to living at altitude. My favored response is that you never really get acclimated, you just get used to being short of breath. So it is for me and uphill – once over the initial shock I align with the oxygen debt and enter into a mindset to just keep pedaling. What I lack in aerobic capacity, I make up for in stubbornness.
I leave the road and head up single-track followed by another short stretch of road and more single-track, arriving at a windswept saddle where several trails converge, a place to catch my breath, cast an admiring glance out over the valley and decide my next move.
A fellow rider joins me. We congratulate each other on braving the elements, and discuss options. Three routes lead downhill, one up. I decide the latter, continuing the climb, savoring the tailwind as a sailor celebrates a following sea.
At the top of the climb piñon and juniper provide respite from the elements. My breath returns to normal and I begin the descent. For the next several minutes life takes on something of the form of a video game. As a child I sometimes wondered if it was the car in motion, or the road moving beneath our wheels. So too I reimagine as my sole focus becomes the trail ahead rushing toward me, drawing me in while peripheral scenery blurs to irrelevance. A few feet off to either side aliens could be landing their silver disc, a family of bears dancing a jig, or Sasquatch waving me over for a cup of tea, and I would be oblivious.
I lose myself in the minutiae of the trail, body and bike merging, forgetting where I am and what I am doing, lost in the moment, if only for a time. Then conscious thought intrudes and I remember my name, where I live, the trail I am riding and the reason for being out here.
Several miles behind me, several still to go, and my body has for now attained some kind of equilibrium, oxygen inhaled canceling lactic acid accumulated. I feel I could keep pedaling the flowing terrain for hours. My mind wanders ahead to a warm home, a hot shower, a pleasant, lingering burn in my quads and the satisfaction that any subsequent couch time will have been well earned.
