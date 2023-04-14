Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

Resisting the lure of indoors, I bend down to pull on socks. The dome clasp of my bike shorts pops open, surrendering to the expanse of my winter gut. Come fall the clasp will generally hold, just in time for longer nights and darker beers to reverse the process once more.

I step outside into a wind that had nearly seen the couch win over my intentions. Graupel born of the dark shroud over the mountains swirls in the air and patters off my jacket. The first step always being the hardest, I pep myself with the thought that at least I will start out the ride with a tailwind. Inevitable payback will come in the form of the return uphill from downtown, the final insult to the sense of injury that accompanies the first serious ride of the season.