Kids Connection

My daughter, Hanna, deserves much of the credit for steering me in the direction of early childhood education. She was 3 years old, and I was in my senior year at Western State University in Gunnison, finishing my bachelor’s degree in art and design.

An opportunity arose for me to assist the art teacher at her preschool in Crested Butte. I quickly realized that I really loved working with preschool-age children, especially being able to provide them with lots of creative experiences. I was soon offered a teaching position at her school, and under the mentorship of several amazing teachers, I began a new journey in educating young children.