Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.