Be still, my beating heart. Today is National Prime Rib Day. OK, so it’s also National Devil Dog Day, National Tell A Story Day and Babe Ruth Day.
No disrespect to the Sultan of Swat or the chocolate dessert, but who cares? It’s prime rib day. About the only thing I love more is bacon. That’s right, Jon Fritz, you read it here first: Bacon trumps prime rib.
Typically, this decadent cut of meat is reserved for holidays and special occasions. I have no idea who decided today was supposed to be dedicated to this roast or why, but I am willing to roll with it.
Melt-in-your-mouth-tender, bone-in prime rib is juicy and easy to cook at home. This is the recipe my uncle Jake Foreman used when he was running the kitchen at the Salida Golf Club. Leftovers make great Philadelphia cheese steak sandwiches, tacos or breakfast hash.
Prime Rib Roast
Ingredients:
1 bone-in prime rib roast
¼ cup coarse salt
½ cup coarse black pepper
3 tablespoons fresh thyme, minced
3 tablespoons fresh rosemary, minced
3 tablespoons garlic, chopped
3 tablespoons olive oil
Prep:
Add the salt and pepper to a small bowl, whisk to mix. Add the rosemary, thyme, garlic and olive oil. Mix well. Rub the seasoning all over the roast and place in a shallow roasting pan bone side down, fat side up. Cover in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
Remove the roast from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature, about 2 hours. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove the plastic wrap and put the roast in the oven for 1 hour. When the timer goes off turn the oven off, but do not open the door.
About an hour before serving, turn the oven back on to 375 degrees and continue roasting 45 minutes for rare, 60 minutes for medium rare or 75 minutes for medium. Remove from oven and wrap the roast loosely in foil and let it rest 20 to 30 minutes.
Note: If you place the roast unwrapped and uncovered in the refrigerator the day before you season it, the air will dry the exterior and make for a beautiful crust on the cooked roast.
If you have leftover prime rib, try making this Prime Rib Hash for 4. All the extra seasonings give this dish a completely different flavor profile, so you won’t even feel like you are eating leftovers.
Prime Rib Hash
Ingredients:
2 cups cubed prime rib
2 cups Yukon Gold potatoes, cubed
2 to 4 tablespoons oil
½ cup onion, minced
½ tablespoon garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon turmeric
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon rubbed sage
1/8 teaspoon tarragon
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup milk (you can use 1/8 cup milk and 1/8 cup au jus if you have it)
2 tablespoons flour
4 large eggs
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Prep:
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the potatoes, onions and garlic until the potatoes are tender and the onions are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add all the seasonings, stirring to mix well, and cook 8 to 10 minutes until the potatoes are brown. Add the prime rib and cook an additional 4 to 5 minutes.
While this is cooking, combine the milk and flour in a small bowl. Pour over the hash and mix well. Flatten the hash in the pan with a spatula and turn the heat up to medium high. Cook 5 minutes, flipping as needed to brown and crisp the hash.
Prepare the eggs to your liking; fried and poached work best. Spoon the hash on a plate, top with an egg and garnish with parsley.
Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Carne Asada Tacos are loaded with tasty chunks of beef and only require seven ingredients. Freeze your leftover meat for the following week.
Carne Asada Tacos
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon oil
16 ounces prime rib, cubed
2 large limes, halved with one half cut into wedges to be served with the tacos
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
6 flour tortillas, taco size
½ cup Mexican blend cheese, shredded
½ cup salsa or pico de gallo, jarred or homemade
Prep:
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Pan sear the chunks of beef with lime juice and taco seasoning. Cook 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until meat is heated through. You may need to add a little water a tablespoon at a time to keep the meat moist once the taco seasoning is added.
Heat tortillas, add cheese, meat and salsa or pico de gallo.