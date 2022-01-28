December is a month of giving and joy. It was all that and more for me because Gracie came into my home. Once again I have a best, furry friend filling my house with love and laughter.
Gracie is a 5-year-old retriever, Lab, boxer mix. She has a soft, velvety black-brown coat and amber eyes that would melt any heart.
She is a gentle soul with a fun dash of silliness. She loves to nuzzle and be petted, often completely giving in as she lies down and rolls over asking for a belly rub. How soothing that is for lucky me, Gracie’s new mom.
Then she gets me up and moving as her goofiness sets in with her version of “fetch.” She grabs her stuffed monkey or raccoon, and “keep away” begins. She is definitely laughing as she “toys” with me.
Gracie is living, breathing proof of how love, training and proper socializing can change a dog with behavioral issues into the best pet ever.
That is what she received from the staff at Ark-Valley Humane Society and in her foster home with Mom Sally, an extraordinary AVHS volunteer.
They patiently observed and learned the triggers that sparked Gracie’s nervousness, sometimes causing her to lunge out. They calmed her and reassured her. As she learned to trust and realize she was safe from harm and pain, her reactive behaviors lessened.
Gracie was in the care of these humans for more than four months with no one seeming to notice what a great pet she could be. This is often the case with animals who have such challenging histories.
Please, when you see dogs (or cats) like these available for adoption, give them a chance. The many days of tender loving care they have received has transformed them into wonderful pets.
Although Gracie is 5, we are bonding. On our walks, which she loves, she listens and gently paces herself to the stride of my aging, short legs.
She makes eye contact with me and delights in following commands such as “come,” “wait,” “free” and of course “sit,” “down” and “leave it,” just to name a few. She is smart and loves to learn.
Since I adopted Gracie from AVHS, we have the additional perk of Jenna, their animal behaviorist, to help us learn more “tricks” and better bond.
Gracie is a sweet girl who only wants to please, be loved and give her unconditional love in return. It is so rewarding to watch her grow and her own unique personality emerge.
That is the joy you would experience by adopting a long-term dog or cat from AVHS. The power of love has made him or her into the perfect pet for your home.
Go online at ark-valley.org or call 719-395-2737.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.