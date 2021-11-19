The truck fords the creek and pulls up next to where I sit, beer in hand, in my camp chair. I stand and wander over to the driver-side window and exchange greetings with the occupants. A couple of orange ball caps sit on the dashboard.
“Seen any sign of elk?” asks the driver, getting down to business. Rifle season starts in a few days. I shake my head.
“I haven’t really been paying attention,” I reply, gesturing in the direction of the waders drying over the hood of my truck. “I’m here for the fishing. I did hear one bugle off in the distance last night.”
“Rancher up the road said they’re all still up high in the mountains south of here,” says the guy from the passenger’s seat.
“Last time I looked at a forecast, the weather was supposed to turn sometime tonight. That should help move them around,” I offer, drawing on my limited knowledge of the intricacies of big game hunting.
The driver nods. “Supposed to snow tonight, then clear up again.”
“You guys sticking around tonight?” I ask. Off in the distance I’d noticed a canvas wall tent of the type hunters use for camp, a small speck of white against the faded rust of the valley.
The driver shakes his head. “No, we’ve got a motel in town for a couple of nights. Well, thanks for your time. Stay warm.”
I bid them goodbye, then watch as the truck climbs out of the valley and silence returns. What heat remains of the day rapidly dissipates with the dipping of the sun beyond the mountains. I notice movement out of the corner of my eye. A cow elk, silhouetted atop a ridge line in the last of the day’s light, moves slowly uphill toward a stand of dark timber. I wish her well.
Overnight the wind regathers its strength, shaking the camper, and later comes the pitter-patter of snow. This night is noticeably warmer than last. In the morning I wake to a world of white with little in the way of horizon. I stay inside my bags as long as nature allows then rise and venture outside. The valley is smothered white, mountains shrouded in cloud, and the creek flows thick and sluggish, ink-black against the snow.
I retreat to the camper, fire up the burner to brew tea and cook breakfast. Deciding what to make of the day, I summon the words of a mountain-climber friend, recalling being snowed into his tent for several days in a remote Alaskan mountain range: “The first rule of mountaineering – sleep when you can.”
I retreat to my sleeping bags, a comfort and luxury, thinking of the elk I watched last night and the coyotes prowling the night before, grateful not to be in a tent high on a wind-swept mountain or curled in the lee of a boulder or stand of timber, and I sleep for several hours more.
I wake to a revitalized wind. The camper shakes, wind drift flies. On high the storm begins to break. Mountains appear out of the mist, clouds move sedately northward, patches of blue make brief appearances, and a watery sun casts light and shadow but little in the way of warmth upon the ground.
I am tempted to head outside and fish the creek, but a sudden surge in the wind brings me to my senses. I doubt that I could make but two or three casts before windchill would freeze the line to the guides.
Instead I take a hike to a nearby bluff to take in the scenery, breathe fresh air and move muscles tight with inertia. The coming night promises to be cold, but hopefully the sun will shine tomorrow.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.