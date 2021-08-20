There is no doubt that cancer has a significant impact on our society. There are more than 100 types of cancer, and it is estimated there will be about 1.9 million cancer diagnoses and 608,570 cancer deaths in the United States in 2021.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death (after heart disease) in the United States. Cancer is responsible for approximately one in every six deaths worldwide. That is more than HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined.
Medical screenings can detect cancers in their earliest stages before spreading to lymph nodes and other organs. A large number of cancers can be prevented. Some of the preventative measures include tobacco cessation, limiting alcohol consumption and regular screening exams, such as colonoscopies, pap smears and mammograms. Other important preventative measures include exercise, eating nutritious food, maintaining a healthy weight, using sunscreen and eliminating the use of tanning devices.
Your risk of developing cancer increases as you age. Eighty percent of all cancer diagnoses are among those ages 55 and older. The five-year relative survival rate for all cancers combined has increased substantially since the early 1960s, from 39 percent to 68 percent among Caucasians and from 27 percent to 63 percent among African Americans. (Source: https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2021/cancer-facts-and-figures-2021.pdf.)
The National Cancer Institute estimates that cancer-related direct medical costs in the U.S. were $183 billion in 2015 and are projected to increase to $246 billion by 2030 – a 34 percent increase based only on population growth and aging. (Source: https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2021/cancer-facts-and-figures-2021.pdf.)
For many years, the American Cancer Society hosted an event in Chaffee County to raise money for cancer research and to benefit our community. However, a majority of the proceeds for the event did not stay local. HRRMC employees met with CEO Bob Morasko to ask about starting our own Cancer Walk. It was not a difficult decision to make, as HRRMC wanted to ensure 100 percent of the proceeds stayed in our community to benefit local oncology patients. In 2018, HRRMC hosted its first annual Cancer Walk, and we are now going into our third year (2020’s event was canceled due to the pandemic).
In 2020, the HRRMC oncology clinic had 1,498 individual appointments, and the outpatient infusion department had 2,909 visits. Funds raised for the oncology department are used to assist our patients as they undertake their journey through cancer treatment. Helpful items include gas cards, wigs, lymphedema sleeves and “welcome” bags for new chemotherapy patients that contain a blanket, water bottle, sunscreen, thermometer and other items to help our patients along the way as they undergo treatment. We also worked with the HRRMC Foundation, who donated funds to purchase a wheelchair and a massage table.
The 2021 HRRMC Cancer Walk is now open for registration. This year’s event will be virtual, taking place over a two-week period from Aug. 29 through Sept. 12. Walk once, twice or as many times as you’d like during that time, anywhere you’d like. Registration is $35 for participants, and if you or someone you know has had cancer, survivors can register for free.
Sign up at hrrmc.com by clicking on the “Cancer Walk” window on the homepage.
We thank all of you for your support as we continue to care for the many individuals in our community.