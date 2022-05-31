My husband, Paul, calls pigs a magical animal, a view apparently shared by many people across the globe.
Pork is the culinary name for the meat of the domestic pig. It is the most commonly consumed meat worldwide, accounting for more than a third of all meat eaten annually. There is evidence of pig husbandry dating back to 5000 B.C., with pigs being among the first animals to be domesticated. Pork is eaten both freshly cooked and preserved as ham, bacon or sausage.
Some fun facts about pigs you might not know include that there are 180 species of pigs; there are twice as many pigs as people in Denmark; pigs cannot sweat so they roll in mud to stay cool; pigs are considered smarter than dogs; even though they cannot fly, they can run a 7-minute mile and they can swim; and a pig’s squeal can reach 110 to 115 decibels – a Concorde jet is usually less than 112 decibels.
Southern Smothered
Pork Chops
We love the versatility of this protein and eat it often. One of our favorite recipes is Southern Smothered Pork Chops. This is a great way to transform the humble pork chop into something special with the perfect amount of spice to tease your taste buds and a creamy buttermilk gravy that will have you coming back for more.
Ingredients:
4 bone-in pork loin chops
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons onion powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
¼ cup vegetable oil
6 green onions, sliced, both green and white parts
2 cups chicken broth
¾ cup buttermilk
3-5 dashes chipotle Tabasco Sauce
Prep:
Pat chops dry with a paper towel and season both sides of the chops with salt and pepper. Whisk flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne and paprika in a shallow bowl until well combined. Dredge chops on both sides in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess flour.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When shimmery add pork chops and cook until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove chops from the pan and set on a plate. Add onions to the pan and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Add 3 tablespoons of flour left over from dredging the chops and stir with a wooden spoon until it forms a paste. Slowly whisk in chicken broth, making sure there are no lumps. Turn up heat and allow chicken broth to reduce and thicken, occasionally stirring. Once the sauce coats the back of a wooden spoon, add buttermilk and Tabasco Sauce. Stir to combine. Add chops back into the pan and simmer for 15 minutes, turning once, until chops are cooked through.
Place chop on top of mashed potatoes and add buttermilk gravy. Green beans, corn on the cob and homemade rolls are a good pairing with this dish.
Pork Schnitzel
with Buttermilk
Ranch Sauce
Pork Schnitzel with Buttermilk Ranch Sauce is a good summertime meal as it isn’t heavy and cooks pretty quickly to prevent heating up your kitchen. Serve with roasted baby carrots and peas for a pretty light meal.
Ingredients:
¼ cup sour cream
1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
2 tablespoons buttermilk
2 teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
¼ cup milk
1 large egg, lightly beaten
¾ cup bread crumbs; panko works really well
2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
4 4-ounce boneless center-cut loin pork chops, trimmed and pounded to 1/8-inch thickness
2 tablespoons oil
Prep:
Combine sour cream, dill, buttermilk, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Cover and set aside.
Combine milk and egg in a shallow dish, stirring with a whisk until combined. Combine bread crumbs, parsley, garlic powder and remaining pepper in another shallow dish. Dip pork in milk mixture, salt both sides of the chops and dredge in the bread crumb mixture.
Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to the pan, swirling to coat the cooking surface. Add chops to the pan when the oil starts to shimmer, taking care not to crowd the meat. Cook 3 minutes per side. Serve with the buttermilk ranch sauce spooned over the top of the schnitzel.