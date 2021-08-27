An American tragedy
Twelve American service members were killed in Afghanistan Thursday by terrorist suicide bombers at the Kabul airport and at a nearby hotel.
The dead were part of a U.S. force of about 5,200 troops assigned to assist with the evacuation of Americans and Afghans and their families who assisted the U.S. and its allies over the past 20 years.
Just weeks ago, President Joe Biden said it would be a year or longer before the Taliban would take control of the country, giving the U.S. ample time to withdraw in a safe, orderly manner. The past week has shown this to be grossly inaccurate, an incomprehensible intelligence failure, or a case of a president totally out of touch with reality.
The evacuation has been described as a debacle, catastrophe and disaster, with President Joe Biden and his administration bearing full responsibility for the chaos.
Now, 12 Americans are dead, making this an exponentially greater calamity.
What’s not known is if all Americans will be able to get out of Kabul.
And it appears all but a certainty that thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. over the past two decades, who had depended on this country to get them out of Afghanistan, will be left to fend for themselves, to be hunted down by the Taliban in the days, weeks and months ahead.
The question is why? Why, when the U.S. had full control of the country just a few months ago, when that control would have allowed for an orderly, safe, secure withdrawal of U.S. personnel and our Afghan allies, troops were drawn down, allowing the Taliban to overrun the country in a matter of a couple of weeks, leaving the U.S. in a perilous position?
President Biden bears responsibility for this calamity, for the foreign policy debacle it represents, now and in the years ahead, for the abandonment of Afghan allies and their families, a humanitarian catastrophe, and now for 12 dead service members, an American tragedy.
Town’s quick action
Poncha Springs town board did not take long to come to a decision on the proposed Love Travel Center on Monday night.
After hearing comment from some two dozen town residents, the board voted to deny the Love application for the project.
Some critics commented that the town needed a travel stop such as that proposed, but the 4.9-acre site just off U.S. highways 50 and 285 at CR 120 was not the right place for such a development.
The facility would have been adjacent to Monarch Crossing, a relatively new work-live neighborhood. The center, opponents said, would have brought lights, noise, increased traffic volume and fumes to those living nearby.
By comparison, the Love center north of Buena Vista on U.S. 24 is some distance away from any residential neighborhoods.
Town board members listened to their community members and took a decisive step bringing a quick conclusion to the discussion.
Traffic no surprise
The Colorado Department of Transportation report noting a 37 percent increase in traffic volume on U.S. 285 for the period July 29-Aug. 13 between Fairplay and Salida comes as no surprise.
For several weeks, frequent closures of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon because of burn scar mud slides has shifted traffic to alternatives, resulting in increased traffic flows on other highways.
The question is how much longer will I-70 be closed and traffic diverted to other routes.
