Currently in the state of Colorado, one in 41 Coloradans is contagious with COVID-19. In some areas of the state, one in 29 is infectious with the virus.
During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, I ran some errands with my husband. You had better believe I was quickly calculating how many other people were in each store that we visited.
It’s not about being paranoid, it’s about being aware of one’s surroundings. It’s about being optimistically cautious.
I’m a recent cancer survivor who underwent three surgeries and chemo just to stay alive.
Currently, I’m on medicine to combat a cancer reoccurrence, as well as a medicine that suppresses my immune system.
The latter is for a serious autoimmune disorder that I have now been living with for more than four years. To add insult to injury, I have a lifelong chronic lung condition, asthma.
This pushes me into the category of “high risk.” Do you think I want to be broken and susceptible to everything under the sun?
No. Hell, no.
But, I’m making the most of my life and doing the best I can to not just stay healthy, but stay alive. And while I’m on this earth, I want to make a difference.
The irony is: I sat in a clinical chair and had my cells literally killed so that I could survive … and live through (hopefully) a pandemic while witnessing a divided county and a divided country.
We are divided because we are selfish. We all want free will. We want to live another day.
The need to self preserve courses through our blood. We are human. To self-preserve is beautifully human. To walk among others and be selfish is human, but it is not beautiful.
So whether or not you take the virus seriously or think it’s real, I do. And for the sake of my life and your life, I will not fall prey to anyone else’s beliefs and feelings during a time when both will neither have any impact on a living virus.
Whether our beliefs stem from our faith or lack of faith, our beliefs are not more important than someone’s life. My beliefs are not more important than your life.
This virus does not care about our beliefs, our faith or our free will. It does not matter if one is a leader of a church, a member of a congregation, a leader of this community, a healthcare worker, a retiree, a tourist, a business owner, a rancher or a member of the government.
This virus does not care if you think it’s fake. It’s been here and is still here. There is proof. I personally can attest to its ugly reality.
I have friends and family members who have contracted the virus. I have friends who have lost loved ones to the virus.
The entire world did not wake up one day and decide to collectively lie.
So, in this time of truth, it’s simple. Stay the course until we flesh out the COVID-19 vaccine and realize the agonizing hope of it being a key savior.
Until then, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, stay home when you are sick and get a test if you think you might have COVID-19. Definitely get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptom.
In this moment, I’m going to reflect on something that used to be innocent: a mask.
Scientists, not politicians, have told us over and over that a mask is roughly 65 percent effective in fighting transmission of COVID-19.
Effective in that it’s protecting you and it’s protecting me. Maybe you don’t care and have chosen to not follow our state’s mask mandate.
Let me ask you this? Do you not want to protect me? Do you not want to protect someone with a compromised immune system? Do you not want to protect a cancer survivor or someone currently going through treatment for cancer? Do you not want to protect those with preexisting lung disorders or other serious conditions?
Sure, a mask is not 100 percent effective; and therefore, it is not perfect. Look around you; nothing in life is perfect. Nothing.
Love is not always easy to perfect, but it has become obvious that a pandemic calls for it.
A pandemic calls for tough love. As a member of our local public health agency, I’m not in this to be liked. I’m in this to help.
However, I am one person and can only help so much. The public health department is one entity among many. The power is literally in all of our hands, for good and for bad.
Hate, disbelief, ignorance, pride, recklessness, self-righteousness … these are the things that will not destroy others, but rather the keeper of these things. These things will destroy us long after COVID-19 has left us.
I choose good. I choose life. I choose you.
April Obholz Bergeler is the communications specialist at Chaffee County Public Health.