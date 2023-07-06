One of the healthiest things we can be doing right now is getting outside, and people in Chaffee County are doing just that, often accompanied by their dogs. We are lucky we have so many beautiful places to walk, but I have noticed that many dog owners are not picking up after their dogs. That is not healthy, as dog feces is a dangerous hazard.
It smells bad. It attracts flies. To step in it is nasty. However, that is not the real harm. It is poison that contaminates land and water, potentially causing illness and even death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that one single dog dropping can contain 3 million fecal bacteria, along with parasites and viruses that can be passed to human adults and children as well as to other pets.
Found in dog feces are:
Bacteria, such as Salmonella, E.coli, Campylobacter, Leptospira and MRSA.
Parasites, including cryptosporidium, giardia, coccidia, hookworms, roundworms and tapeworms.
Viruses, such as rabies, parvovirus, distemper and canine hepatitis.
If a person or an animal is infected by any of these, the results can be fever, rashes, diarrhea, vomiting, blindness, liver or nervous system damage or even death.
Some people believe dog poop is a natural fertilizer like cow manure, so there is no need to pick it up. That is not true. Cows are herbivores. Their feces are broken-down plant matter, similar to compost. The canine diet and digestion are different, making dog feces highly acidic and poisonous to plants. Plus the bacteria, parasites and viruses are deposited on the land, which can then be transferred to any human or animal who makes contact with the contamination.
When it rains, water washes the feces over more land and plants and eventually into the drainage system. That contaminated water is carried into local waterways, ending up in the recreational water where you swim and boat. Dog feces contaminates ponds, lakes, rivers and drinking water.
Studies indicate that about 90 percent of fecal coliform bacteria, which is used as a measure of water health and quality, is of nonhuman origin, mostly canine. It is considered so dangerous that it is in the same EPA pollutant category as oil and runoff from abandoned mines.
Dog poop is toxic. It can sicken and kill. It is the responsibility of dog owners to pick it up and safely discard it. It is the humane and conscientious thing to do for the sake of our land, water, wildlife, pets and fellow humans.
Walk, run and bike with your best friend, but please, pick up their poop. With this simple act, you are saving lives.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.