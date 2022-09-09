The trail at first descends steeply off the Divide, its path narrow and rutted, littered with rocks churned loose by frequent motorcycle traffic. Once off the exposed ridge and among the trees, loose rock becomes interspersed with exposed tree roots, slick from last night’s thunderstorms and frequent springs and seeps that run down the trail’s course.
There are certain trails where one is mistaken to assume that the hard work is over once the climb to reach them has been accomplished. The trail unfolding in increments, constant jarring of rock and root, the vigilance required to make instant decisions about left versus right, light conditions that change by the second, all take their toll both mental and physical. One miscalculation, and anything from a few grazes and a laugh to a complex medical and logistical scenario can ensue.
After a couple of miles the trail reaches the valley floor. We negotiate the first of multiple stream crossings then pause to regroup and ensure both riders and bikes are still in one piece and leaking no fluids. The sky is cloudless and the foliage filling the meadow through which the stream meanders carries the first faint hint of fall.
For a time we enjoy a trail that flows easy, hard-packed and largely free of obstruction. Soon, however, it climbs to the high ground flanking the meadow, and hard pack becomes interspersed with scree slopes and patches of bog in places where still more springs trickle out of the mountainsides. Wet tires, wet rock, wet tree roots and off-camber trail combine to create a cocktail of challenges, met with more caution by some than others.
By now, the pecking order of riders has defined itself, aligned largely around age and susceptibility to pain – younger and more carefree out front, those older, more brittle and longer to heal bringing up the rear.
Multiple stream crossings ensue, some little more than a cooling splash, others knee deep and requiring bikes to be shouldered across. The high mountain stream runs cold against legs and sodden shoes.
We pass by the tumbledown remains of an old log cabin built on high ground deep in a stand of timber. We pick handfuls of wild raspberries from alongside the trail, so ripe they fall from the bushes into your hand at the merest touch. As I eat I feel a momentary pang of guilt for having perhaps deprived a bear of a few much-needed calories.
For most of the last 2 miles the trail consists of little more than a narrow strip of mud and rock, unstable and slick, the stream close by on one flank, steep ground on the other. By now joints are aching, focus begins to wane, and I feel comfortable dismounting in places and walking the obstacles rather than risk a late mistake.
Finally, the climb out of the valley up to where we left the truck, 5½ hours and 35 miles earlier. We peel off wet shoes and socks and, sitting among shaded aspens, recount the day’s highlights over cold beer and remind ourselves of why we only undertake this ride but once a year.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.