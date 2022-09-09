Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

The trail at first descends steeply off the Divide, its path narrow and rutted, littered with rocks churned loose by frequent motorcycle traffic. Once off the exposed ridge and among the trees, loose rock becomes interspersed with exposed tree roots, slick from last night’s thunderstorms and frequent springs and seeps that run down the trail’s course.

There are certain trails where one is mistaken to assume that the hard work is over once the climb to reach them has been accomplished. The trail unfolding in increments, constant jarring of rock and root, the vigilance required to make instant decisions about left versus right, light conditions that change by the second, all take their toll both mental and physical. One miscalculation, and anything from a few grazes and a laugh to a complex medical and logistical scenario can ensue.