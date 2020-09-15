Even though my garden mostly survived the snowstorm and near freezing temperatures last week, Mother Nature obviously was not done with this home gardener.
I wisely made the decision to leave everything covered until Friday night when I got off work, which was great since snow flurries early morning added to the mounds of icy snow burying my backyard.
By the time I got home much of the snow was gone and I decided to uncover the green peppers and tomatoes that were not ripe enough to harvest.
There was some minor leaf damage, but all in all the plants were intact and ready to go. The cauliflower and broccoli were completely untouched by the cold carnage and will hopefully still produce.
You can imagine my dismay Saturday morning when I got up and saw the hard frost on the ground.
It was actually warm Friday night and there was no indication of the frost to come.
Bye, bye tomatoes. Most of them have cracked and split, although the smallest may live to be harvested.
The bell peppers are definitely not happy and the peach tree has this weird little bend in the main stem now. So, no more home grown veggies for me this season.
Cooler weather in the morning and the evenings has turned my thoughts to baking. Cookies to be specific. My husband loves cookies.
As we all spend less time outside in the evenings and get to see each other more infrequently what a better way to say “hi” to friends and neighbors than a plate of freshly baked cookies. No reason to wait for the holidays.
Cherry Cheese Windmills
Cherry Cheese Windmills are pretty little cookies that look fancy, but are a breeze to make.
Ingredients:
¹/3 cup butter, softened
¹/3 cup shortening
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
Filling:
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
¼ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon almond extract
¼ cup maraschino cherries, finely chopped
¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted and chopped.
Prep:
In a large bowl, cream the butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, milk and vanilla. In another bowl combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Whisk until well blended and then gradually add to the butter mixture. Once well mixed, halve the dough, cover and refrigerate 3 hours or until it is easy to handle.
When the dough is ready, beat the cream cheese, sugar and almond extract until smooth. Fold in the cherries. On a floured surface roll each portion of dough into a 10 inch square. Cut 2½ inch squares into the dough using a sharp knife or pastry wheel. Place each square on an ungreased cookie sheet. Make 1-inch cuts from each corner to the center of the dough. Drop teaspoons of the filling into the center of each square and sprinkle with almonds. Fold alternating points of dough to the center to form a windmill. Moisten the points with water and pinch to seal. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Ganache Topped Shortbread
The combination of buttery shortbread and the bittersweet ganache is decadent in this Ganache Topped Shortbread. These cookies are very rich, so cut the cookies into small squares. They are really good served with coffee.
Ingredients:
1 cup of butter, softened, plus more to grease pan
½ cup powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
1¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon almond extract
¹/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted
Ganache:
1 cup heavy cream
10 ounces bittersweet dark chocolate chips
Prep:
In a medium bowl, cream butter, sugar and salt until fluffy. Gradually beat in the flour. Spread into a buttered 13x9x2 baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 16-20 minutes or until the shortbread is lightly browned.
Heat the cream in a small saucepan just to boiling. Pour over the chocolate chips and stir until fully incorporated. Add the almond extract and let rest for 2 minutes. Spread over the shortbread. Sprinkle with almonds, lightly pressing them into the ganache. Refrigerate until firm and cut into squares.
Amish Sugar Cookies
These easy to make Amish Sugar Cookies are so easy to make and melt in your mouth.
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup powdered sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
4½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
Prep:
In a large bowl, beat the butter, oil and sugars. Beat in the eggs until well blended. Add vanilla and beat until smooth.
In a separate bowl, combine flour baking soda and cream of tartar, whisking until well blended. Slowly add to the creamed mixture. Drop by rounded teaspoons full on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes.