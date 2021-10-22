Looking at the weather forecast, wisdom dictates staying home rather than heading to a remote valley that has already been the scene of my coldest fishing and camping experiences in Colorado.
Countering that, if I don’t go now then the window of opportunity for a high-country angling experience closes for another year. The prediction is for statewide snow in the mountains, yet weather forecasts have been known to be wrong before. I dither for a day, then decide to go, the strength of the voice of “what if I miss out” greater than that of reason.
For two hours I travel south on blacktop then turn off the highway and enter a different world of dusty roads, washboards and bedrock, back-lit aspens and open range. After twice crossing the Continental Divide I finally drop down into the little valley, a palette of tan and rust and faded gold, the season’s first mantle of snow covering distant mountains.
With a clear sky and a cold wind from the north I set up camp, then open a beer and decide on my next move. By now it is late afternoon, shadows lengthening, the day past its peak warmth, but I decide to fish. Given the next few days’ forecast, there might not be much more in the way of opportunity.
I withdraw my 3-weight rod from its case. The line and leader curl tight like a pig’s tail with memory – it has been a year since this rod, my high-mountain, small-stream weapon of choice – has seen the light of day. I take a few minutes to stretch out the leader, which removes most of the curling, then thread it through the guides and select a dry fly.
I walk down the small bluff and across a patch of marshy ground to the stream, where I hang back from the bank a respectable distance to avoid spooking any fish. I stand, breathe and look around. I am alone in the mountains on a cool fall day, standing next to a meandering stream. I feel I have already made the correct decision by being here.
I turn my attention back to the stream. The water flows low and clear. Patches of weed undulate in the current of the slower, shallower reaches.
It is difficult to tell who is less impressed with my first cast – myself, or the two brook trout that scatter as, overcompensating for the wind, I bury the fly and a few feet of line into the shallows below the first pool with an undignified splat.
I decide to cover ground, the interplay between light and wind such that when one is in my favor, the other seems to work against me. I come upon a corner pool where I see the rings of a rise. The wind is such that I aim my cast 5 yards upstream of where I want the fly to land, yet still it gets blown across the pool and into the grass overhanging the far bank.
I break off the fly attempting to retrieve it, tie on another and try again. This time there is a brief lull in the wind, and the fly lands where intended. A fish rises to the fly, I time my hook set nicely and quickly land and release a chubby brook trout. The day feels complete.
I continue upstream for another half hour, picking and choosing likely spots, see and spook a few fish, but catch no more. The wind continues to make each cast a lottery.
I decide to retreat to the camper, exchange cotton for thermals and sit outside in the last of the sunlight sipping a cocktail. The snow is not due to arrive until tomorrow night, if at all. There should be at least one good day for fishing tomorrow.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.