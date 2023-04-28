Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

The wind blew steadily downriver, numbing any flesh not cocooned by my six layers of thermals, fleece and Goretex. The sun arced low in the clear sky, offering scant warmth.

My fingertips felt rough and clumsy as I rebuilt the leader and tied on a fresh rig, an attractor with a small soft-hackle nymph behind.