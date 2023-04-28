The wind blew steadily downriver, numbing any flesh not cocooned by my six layers of thermals, fleece and Goretex. The sun arced low in the clear sky, offering scant warmth.
My fingertips felt rough and clumsy as I rebuilt the leader and tied on a fresh rig, an attractor with a small soft-hackle nymph behind.
Up front of the boat, hands tucked deep between his chest and life jacket, Steve stared off into the distance. I turned and handed the rod back to Pete up back then pointed across the river.
“See that patch of foam over there, in the back eddy between those rocks?” Pete nodded.
“There’s a fish working the underside of the foam. Every now and then you’ll see its tail or fin break through the surface.”
About 3 feet in diameter, the color and consistently of a head of fresh-poured Guinness, the foam slick nestled in the lee of a small bluff jutting into the river. Tiny dark flecks marred its surface – blue-winged olives, blown to the fringes of the river by the wind and trapped in the foam like ants in treacle. The fish worked leisurely, confident in the knowledge its prey was not going anywhere, itself safe from predation from above. On cue a dorsal fin split the foam as it rose to take one of the blue-wings. Pete nodded again.
“I’ll row us over there and hold the boat out from the eddy while you chuck it in there. We’ll only get a few seconds drift before the current pulls the line out, but that may be enough.”
I shoved the boat off the sandbar, jumped in and took up the oars, working against current and wind, ferrying us toward the bluff. Pete’s first two casts were blown several feet downstream before he adjusted and landed the flies on the edge of the foam.
The current pulled at the line, slowly drawing the attractor downstream. Right when it was about to be dragged under, the attractor took a sharp dive down and back toward the center of the foam. Pete lifted and immediately his rod tip bent to the weight of the fish, which made straight for the depths of the pool, pulling line from the reel.
I dug the oars deeper against wind and water, grateful for the hookup. It had been an hour since we’d last seen sign of a fish. The wind was making a mockery of cast and mend, the occasional good drift they’d managed unrewarded.
Suddenly the line cut the water downstream as the fish charged for the other end of the pool then leaped, visible to us for the first time. The brown, all of 16 inches, was now riding the pillow at the end of the pool where the water transitioned from flowing upstream in the eddy to downstream into the next rapid. I hoped it would be as reluctant to leave the sanctuary of the pool as I was.
“Holy heck! That’s the biggest fish I’ve ever seen.” Steve sat up straight in his seat, daydream over. Pete played out line, allowing the fish back upstream behind us.
I hauled harder on the oars. “Don’t let it back up there. I can’t go back, you’re gonna have to turn it.” The wind, picking up again, pushed us downstream into the next rapid.
“I’m trying. I don’t want to horse it and lose this one.” Pete put the brakes on his reel and the fish turned and followed us downstream. Just then there was a curse and when I looked, Pete sat, staring at his line now slack in the water, flies gone.
“Dang it, I really wanted that one.”
Steve looked back upriver wistfully. “We can’t row back up there, can we?”
“Nope.” I eased the boat into the next eddy downstream, then blew on my fingertips to warm them before tying another rig. “Not unless you want to row us.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.