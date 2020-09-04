A single cloud sagged earthward from the mass, obscuring the upper half of the meadow from view behind an ominous veil. The breeze picked up, the temperature dropped, and I guessed I had perhaps two minutes to find shelter before the heavens opened.
A nearby fir tree angled out across the creek, its branches presenting something of an umbrella against the approaching storm. Slipping off my pack, I crawled under its cover, the bare earth suggesting I was not the first creature, two-legged or four, to seek shelter beneath its canopy. Thunder rolled overhead, and no sooner had I settled in than the first hailstones began to pockmark the creek’s surface.
Calories countering cold, I reached into my pack and pulled out a beer, cheese and the remnants of a log of summer sausage.
I took a closer look at my erstwhile shelter as I ate. At about twenty feet tall, I guessed the fir’s age at something like fifteen to twenty years, with no real idea of how quickly firs grow at this altitude.
Located on the outside of a gentle bend in the creek, the precipitous angle at which it grew resulted from the scouring effect of the creek at high water. With half its root ball already exposed to the elements, it seemed unlikely it would last a similar timespan again before toppling over.
Nevertheless, it provided decent shelter from the storm, now reaching something of a crescendo. Hail churned the creeks’s surface a milky white and lay in watery clumps among the grasses lining the banks. Overhead, lightning flashes merged seamlessly with crashes of thunder. At such times, I reasoned, all one can do is sit tight, and hope one’s karmic ledger is showing a healthy balance.
Beyond the creek the ground rose steeply, packed tight with firs that stood silent and watchful, like a sentinel crowd in some giant, nose-bleed bleacher. Tendrils of cloud ghosted through the tree tops, and I wondered idly at what other creatures were hunkered down in similar fashion, perhaps more concerned at my presence than they were the storm.
Feeling a heavy thunk on my left hand at my side, I looked down to discover a hailstone lying on the ground next to me.
Large and multi-faceted like a diamond, its hard edges softened as the warmth of the earth drew its moisture within, in little over a minute leaving no trace of itself save a slight darkening in the dirt.
I wondered at the cycle of birth and rebirth, at how far the water molecules that constituted the hailstone had traveled to bounce through the branches of the fir tree and land on my hand.
How many times had they repeated this cycle, where else and on who else had they fallen, in what place and time?
By now the storm’s intensity began to dissipate, clear separation between lightning and thunder, while the hail turned to a gentle rain.
I packed away the remnants of lunch and crawled from under the tree. Sullen clouds still clung to the mountaintops, and a cold wind spoke of more weather to come.
I decided to leave the exploration of the upper end of the meadow for another day, and turned to follow the creek’s course downhill toward a lightening sky.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.