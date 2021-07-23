Settlements will not replace those lost to an ‘American tragedy’
Possible settlements between states and pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic have been in the headlines this week, the largest a $26 billion deal with the three largest firms.
Opioids and the lawsuits they have generated would have received far more attention the past year or two except for the coronavirus, which has dominated the news the past 18 months, nationally as well as locally.
Communities across the country have been impacted by opioids and addictions resulting in tens of thousands of deaths of users hooked on a range of drugs including Oxycontin and Percocet.
For one Chaffee County family, the death of a son to addiction has prompted a cross-country ride from San Francisco to Charleston, S.C., on an elliptical cycle, a type of stand-up bicycle.
Retired dentist Clay Sanders of Poncha Springs is riding to draw attention to opioids, to their use and abuse, and the horrors they can cause, the horror they caused his family.
Dr. Sanders, a lifelong athlete, a veteran of the Leadville Trail 100, is an advocate for an awakening and change to how those struggling with addiction are treated. He intends to write a book featuring stories of those he meets on his journey.
Chaffee County commissioners voted last week to accept a proposed settlement in the Purdue Pharma suit, where some 600,000 creditors, including 6,000 local governments, would split up to $6 billion in proceeds from the firm’s bankruptcy.
Then this week Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a $26 billion settlement among 40 states in suits against drug distributors and drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
According to an article in Thursday’s Denver Post, between the two suits, Colorado could see up to $400 million in funding for what Mr. Weiser has called “an American tragedy.”
The funds would be distributed to local communities starting in the next year, continuing over 18 years, to be spent on addiction and treatment-related programs.
Over the past 20 years, The Post story noted that some 7,600 state residents have died from accidental opioid overdoses.
While the funds will be used in part to treat addictions and to warn of opioids’ dangers, of their potential to lead to addiction, for some like the Sanders family they are what amounts to a small consolation that can never replace the loss of a son or daughter, brother or sister, husband or wife, to an overdose or to abuse of painkillers.
Best wishes, Dr. Sanders, on your trip across the U.S. We look forward to hearing your comments when you pass through Poncha Springs and Salida about a third of the way to your destination.
Paralympic inspiration
When the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics begin, Salida’s Sophia Herzog is slated to compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 50 fly, 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle.
Those frequenting Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center over the past several months have likely noticed Ms. Herzog churning up the water, training for her events. She has used the pool here extensively to prepare for the coming Tokyo games.
A veteran of the 2016 Rio Paralympics, where she won a silver medal, Ms. Herzog trained in a wetsuit in March 2020 in the Arkansas when pools shut down due to the virus. Now that’s dedication! Now that’s inspiration!
Good luck, Sophia, in Tokyo in all your events!
