One week into being an officially unemployed editor and publisher, I must say it takes some getting used to.
Jim O’Rourke, The Mail’s new publisher, said he’d welcome my comments, that if I wanted to continue writing editorials it was OK with him.
I don’t plan to write edits, at least not at this time anyway, but I do have some points to make.
Heard reports that some in the valley believe and are writing to the effect that The Mail will be going away, or the way of hedge fund journalism, where staffs are fired and newspapers stripped, then abandoned.
Let me assure you, these bloggers, etc., don’t know what they’re talking about. They haven’t bothered to look up the papers O’Rourke Media Group owns and operates, or much less make the effort to talk to Jim first hand.
As he said in his comments a week ago, he’s committed to the news. A check of OMG papers in St. Albans, Vermont, or Verona, Wisconsin, or any of the group’s other papers will clearly show that. For anyone who takes the time to check out OMG’s track record.
And now that I’m no longer editor/publisher I can make comments that perhaps are not perceived as self-serving.
That is, your community newspaper needs your support, especially so if you value local news; value your community; value news that’s fair, accurate, objective, timely and complete; value various opinions; and value the opportunity to voice your comment.
The Mail, Times, Flume and Herald employ reporters, correspondents and editors who gather, report and edit the news. These publications are the most complete and in most cases the only source of news in Salida, BV, Fairplay-Bailey and Leadville.
These news teams are professionals who are dedicated to their work, dedicated to their communities.
And, yes, these teams are paid, which is where subscriptions and advertising comes in. Gathering, reporting, editing and publishing the news is expensive.
The old adage “You get what you pay for” is true here. In spades. Those who say they get their news from Facebook, etc., essentially don’t value news. Anyone can throw about anything up on the web and say it’s news. But is it? Or is it what someone believes? Is it accurate, objective?
Yes, someone who sees a wreck and snaps a photo is reporting an incident. But much of what’s called news on the web amounts to little more than opinion. Have the facts been checked? Is the source reliable? Is the entity putting out the news reliable? Is this entity trustworthy? How long have they been in the news business?
Is the so-called news mixed with the writer’s opinion? Is the piece labeled “opinion” or masquerading as news?
Give OMG a chance, don’t jump to conclusions, check out things for yourself and above all don’t rely on someone else’s opinion without asking what might be behind that opinion.
And last, continue your support of your local news source, the teams, the dedicated professionals who over years and in many cases decades have proven reliable and worthy of your trust and confidence, publishing news that’s fair, accurate, objective … .
Merle Baranczyk is the former editor and publisher of The Mountain Mail.