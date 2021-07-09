QUESTION: Why do I need my second shot? Aren’t I already sufficiently protected with just one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
ANSWER: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to provide full immunity. Full stop, you need both doses. It is estimated that about 10 percent of people who got their first shot of either Pfizer or Moderna did not get their second shot. (The Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot vaccine.) There are various reasons people give for missing the second shot, including feeling like they are adequately protected with just the first shot. Some say they simply forgot to get the second shot. But getting just one shot gives you only about 50 percent protection from the original strain of COVID-19 virus, whereas getting both shots gives you 95 percent protection. And getting just one shot of Pfizer or Moderna gives you only 33 percent coverage against the Delta variant, aka India variant, which is twice as transmissible and significantly more severe and deadly than the original viral strain.
QUESTION: I had COVID-19 back in late winter. Why do I need to be vaccinated? Isn’t “native” (meaning I had the disease already and my immune system is protecting me) immunity better than vaccinations?
ANSWER: This is exactly the situation presented to me by a relative. She is 35 and healthy, as is her spouse. They had COVID-19 in February. They had mild cases and neither was hospitalized. Also neither has any pre-existing conditions so one assumes their immune system is strong and they produced antibodies and T cells to fight any future COVID-19 infection.
On some level this is true. If they are reinfected with the same strain as they were originally infected, then they should have adequate immunity to protect themselves. It turns out that native immunity does a good job protecting us only from the strain or variant that we were originally infected with.
However the increase in the Alpha variant (U.K. variant) as well as the India variant, aka the Delta variant, is cause for concern. If they are now infected with one of the variants that appear to be on the increase, they could get very sick.
But the vaccines provide immunity from the several variants now circulating. In fact, by looking at the CDC pages on variants, as well as the Colorado state page (see the link: https://COVID-19.colorado.gov/data) you will notice that the variants are overtaking the original strain in current infections. So it is very important to get the vaccine, even if you have had COVID-19.
Also, it turns out that the two mRNA vaccines provide about 90 percent coverage for the Alpha (U.K.) variant and the Delta (India) variant if one gets both shots in the series. But if you only get one shot and skip the second, the coverage is only about 33 percent.
QUESTION: Once again, the question comes up, “does the vaccine produce infertility?”
ANSWER: As was discussed a few weeks ago, there is absolutely no evidence that the vaccines produce infertility. In the clinical trials for all the vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, women did become pregnant either while in the trials or after.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BVDrug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health