Lodging tax 60-40 split positive housing step
Chaffee County voters will be asked to approve a change in lodging tax revenue usage, to allow funds to be used to assist in workforce housing and childcare programs.
County commissioners this week approved a ballot question that would allocate 60 percent of the tax for housing and childcare and 40 percent for marketing and promoting.
Earlier this year state legislators approved a measure allowing counties to change – with voter approval – how lodging tax funds are used.
County voters approved a 1.9 percent lodging tax in the early 1990s. Since then the tax has been exclusively used to market and promote tourism.
The reasoning behind the bill was that while the state and its resort communities have no trouble attracting visitors, finding workers to serve the industry was becoming increasingly difficult because of a shortage of housing and childcare.
Therefore, instead of all lodging tax revenues being used to attract visitors, thanks to the legislation, counties can use up to 90 percent for housing and childcare, with a minimum of 10 percent reserved for marketing.
The county’s 2022 lodging tax budget estimates $1.25 million in revenues. Based on the budget, a 60-40 split would allow $750,000 for housing and childcare and $500,000 for visitor promotion.
While reduced by more than half, the county would still have some funds to be used for marketing to visitors.
Housing and childcare programs, meanwhile, would get a helpful boost.
The lodging tax funds could prove significant, especially so given the uncertainty over the Chaffee Housing Authority mill levy proposal. CHA officials are proposing a ballot question of a property tax of up to 3.5 mills to be used to develop workforce housing.
The commissioners’ decision on the lodging tax makes sense.
And because no tax increase is involved, voters are likely to approve the lodging tax 60-40 split, which would at least give the county some revenue to apply to workforce housing and childcare needs.
Water plan nixed
Douglas County commissioners have decided to not pursue a plan to purchase San Luis Valley water and pipe it north to the Front Range.
Renewable Water Resources had proposed a plan that would have involved purchasing SLV water rights, drilling wells and pumping 22,000 acre-feet of water annually, piping it over Poncha Pass and through Chaffee County and South Park to Castle Rock and other Douglas County communities.
The pipeline through the Upper Arkansas Valley would have required permission from landowners as well as a county permit.
To say the least, the pipeline and its construction would have been an environmental disruption to the county.
But the greater damage would have been to the San Luis Valley, to that valley’s ecosystem and economy, if the project had gone forward and if RWR was successful in purchasing the water.
The proposed water project is not the first plan to pipe water out of the valley to Front Range communities and it certainly will not be the last.
For now, it’s good news both for Chaffee County and the San Luis Valley.
Generous B&G gift
Thanks to High Country Bank for its generous $10,000 contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, which is just in time for the start of the new school year.
— MJB