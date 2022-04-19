No housing urgency
by local governments
According to Realtors of Central Colorado, median housing costs in the county are now at $600,000-plus for single-family homes, well beyond the means of most local residents’ financial ability to purchase, creating what amounts to an affordable housing crisis in the valley.
Judging from their recent actions, the county’s housing crisis, however, does not appear to be a burning urgent issue for Salida or Buena Vista municipal governments.
At its April 5 meeting, Salida’s city council tabled a major impact review for the Residences at Salida Bottling Co., a 16-unit townhouse development off West First Street adjacent to downtown.
Among issues being considered are a requested 5-foot height variance, from the allowed 35 feet to 40 feet to accommodate the peaks of some of the units’ pitched roofs and some units’ rooftop access.
Council member Alisa Pappenfort said she was uncomfortable with the variance, that the city was only creating rooftop access for people who would later complain about the noise.
Council member Dominique Naccarato called rooftop access “bougy,” defined as people who thought of themselves as financially or physically superior, or those with elitist ideals. Nonetheless, she said rooftop areas should be used to create pollen-friendly space, presumably meaning requiring that vegetation be grown on the structures’ roofs.
Granted, the townhomes will not necessarily address the city’s affordable issues, and we do see that city officials have taken some steps in the past year to making housing more affordable and available for the local workforce.
That said, we fail to see how allowing a 5-foot variance for rooftop access translates to people eventually complaining about noise. The development is literally downtown on one of the city’s most heavily used arterial streets. Noise already is a downtown issue and is going to be a fact of life for those buying the homes.
As for “bougy” buyers, well, yes, those able to purchase a unit will certainly be among the community’s financially elite, just like those who are or have been purchasing homes, condos and townhomes in the city and county over the past two to three years would qualify as financially elite.
Requiring that the rooftops be pollen-friendly appears a bit much. Does the city require property owners or developers to plant flowers, vegetables and/or trees within the city? What about those who “rock” their yards because they can’t afford or choose not to pay for city water to maintain lawns and gardens? Is the city going to require all developers to provide for pollen-friendly yards on proposed projects, rooftops or ground level?
Also earlier this month, Buena Vista trustees failed to approve the Stackhaus property annexation off CR 306 west of town. The project would have provided 48 apartments priced from 80 to 140 percent of area media income with townhomes priced at 100 to 140 percent of AMI.
Opponents cited dust, noise and traffic, among other concerns. Trustees Cindy Swisher and Gina Lucreszi said it was not the right place for the development.
As a result of the vote, the project is not going to happen, at least not without major changes.
Developer Alex Telthorst said, “It’s pretty disappointing,” adding, “I’m worried (about) the message this will send to my fellow developers on the intent and direction of the town.”
Mayor Duff Lacy said, “You all want housing, but when it comes to putting down houses you won’t do a thing.”
The mayor’s comment sums up the apparent lack of urgency and in some cases opposition, among at least some local officials when it comes to approving housing, although in Salida city officials get another chance at the First Street development and requested variances at a May meeting.
— MJB