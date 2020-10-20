The Cameron Peak Fire is now the largest in Colorado history, passing the Pine Gulch Fire.
Wildfires continue to rage across the U.S. West Coast, having burned 3.2 million acres in California, an area larger than the state of Connecticut.
With the tragic devastation of those fires also come smoke and its harmful effects. In Chaffee County we have experienced several poor air quality alerts.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Forest Service and American Veterinary Association, smoke hurts pets, too. If you feel the effects of smoke, so do they.
Animals with cardiovascular and respiratory disease and senior pets are especially at risk.
Also more susceptible are puppies and brachycephalic (short-headed) dogs such as bull dogs, boxers, pugs, shih-tzus, mastiffs and Boston terriers. Birds are the most vulnerable.
The biggest danger to cats and dogs when breathing wildfire smoke comes from the fine particles which can reach deep into their lungs causing a variety of health issues from burning eyes to chronic congestion.
During poor air quality, watch your pets closely and call your veterinarian if any of these symptoms appear: coughing or gagging, red or watery eyes, nasal discharge, inflammation of throat or mouth, noisier or more rapid breathing, reluctance to eat hard foods, loss of appetite, loss of thirst, vomiting, fatigue or weakness, disorientation and uneven gait or stumbling.
If smoke is present:
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Keep doors and windows closed but see that air is circulating.
If you have an air conditioner, use high efficiency filters to trap particles.
Create a “clean room” in your house with a portable air cleaner.
Let dogs and cats outside for only brief bathroom breaks.
Avoid intense and prolonged outdoor exercise. Get creative and play inside.
Monitor air quality via local news or log on to airnow.gov website.
Have an evacuation kit prepared for you and your pets in case you have to leave.
You may laugh but masks have been used on dogs in China and California to filter out particles in smoke.
Pet facial hair makes them less effective, and often they do not fit too well.
Most dogs will not tolerate a mask too long, but one of the most renowned air mask manufacturers is working on a snout mask for dogs.
Sadly, wildfire smoke is more and more likely to cause poor air quality in our western states.
Just remember it affects your pets as well as you.
Being cautious and staying inside with more snuggles on the couch will keep you and your furry friends healthy and happy.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.