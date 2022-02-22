Police, court actions news coverage focus
The first three pages of Friday’s Mountain Mail prominently featured three court proceedings.
One story involved a Denver federal appeals court ruling to grant a Colorado river outfitters’ request to temporarily block a Biden administration decision regarding paying guides a $15-per-hour minimum wage and $22.50 for overtime hours worked.
According to the outfitters’ attorney, the appeals court ruling has nationwide impact affecting more than 40,000 companies that do some form of business on federal lands. The ruling also means that for the upcoming season, local rafting companies will pay guides following past business practices as the case winds its way through court proceedings.
Outfitters typically pay guides on a per-trip basis. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, though most states have higher minimums. In Colorado, the current minimum is $12.56 per hour.
Generally, minimum wages are set by legislatures, or by Congress. Colorado’s minimum wage was set in place by a statewide vote.
A second court story involved Salida City Attorney Nina Williams’ arrest report on a driving under the influence charge. An accompanying story by Mayor Dan Shore praised Ms. Williams for taking responsibility for her actions, notifying the city council of her arrest and for her efforts to assist the city over the past four years.
The mayor and council, however, chose not to inform the public of the city attorney’s arrest.
To his credit, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson responded within 30 minutes of a Mountain Mail request for information, after the newspaper received a tip from a reader. But this was about a month after the incident took place, on Jan. 16.
There’s a common rule for public entities that when dealing with bad news, taking the initiative to inform citizens is preferred, that through issuing a statement, the news can be better controlled.
City officials often send out press releases on cases of public interest. For example, the city put out a press release when the firm hired to investigate the Sept. 23 incident at Salida High School completed its report.
City police did include the arrest in the police blotter, but this information was released after the story became known on Feb. 14. Though the city did not, as far as can be determined, take any action to hide or cover up the incident, neither did it make known the fact of the arrest.
Because the mayor, council or city administrator did not issue a statement, some four weeks elapsed before the city attorney’s arrest became known, giving the appearance of – if not a cover-up – not being forthcoming with news involving a high-profile city official who is paid to advise city leaders.
A third court story involved Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo’s not guilty plea to a Feb. 9 felony charge of tampering with physical evidence when he wiped out his cellphone data before turning it over on a police search warrant.
The principal faces four misdemeanor charges related to the Sept. 23 high school incident, which was the apparent reason behind the search warrant.
In a press release, Salida School District officials announced a Feb. 18 executive session to collect information on the Feb. 9 incident, asked that all parties be “thoughtful in their responses,” that discourse “remains appropriate in discussing the situation” while noting that Mr. Trujillo “has not been convicted of any charges at this time.”
The board’s action comes at a critical time as the district deals with coronavirus outbreaks at Salida schools, including last week’s return to remote classes at the high school because of staffing issues.
As stated in this space Friday, police and court actions are what readers look for in their community’s local news coverage.
— MJB