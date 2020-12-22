There have been many amazing dog stories printed in 2020.
Just Google “heartwarming dog stories,” and you will find hundreds.
Dogs have sniffed out bombs, found victims trapped in collapsed buildings, warned owners of danger, saved lives and calmed anxious souls.
Lost dogs have been reunited with their owners after long absences.
Humans have rescued dogs. In fact, this year Time Magazine named all rescued dogs the “Pet of the Year” before ever naming “Person of the Year.”
Here are a few senior rescue stories that touched my soul because a year ago I adopted a senior. I hope they warm your heart during this holiday season.
Kimmie
Kimmie was found wandering the streets when she was rescued and taken to the Maui Humane Society.
Even if her eyes were a bit clouded over, she greeted everyone with a happy smile and helicopter tail wag.
She is now the best friend to a 98 year-old “Grandma” who needed a companion in this time of isolation and COVID-19. They are a perfect senior-for-a-senior match.
As long as Kimmie can get belly rubs and lie down on “Grandma’s” lap all day, she is happy. “Grandma” smiles contentedly, saying, “Kimmie is my homebody buddy.”
Maxi
“I adopted 11 year-old Maxi last month after she stole my heart. Her previous owner passed away, and nobody from the extended family could take Maxi.
“I didn’t intend to adopt her or even foster her, but I quickly knew I couldn’t let her go.
“She’s the one who runs errands with me, joins me on every Zoom call, and greets me eagerly at the door when I come home.
“She’s more playful than my younger dog and loves to show her frog toy that she means business. I’m so grateful that Maxi came into my life.”
Ben
“Our senior dog Ben was found alone on the streets of rural Arkansas and taken to the municipal shelter where he was found to be heartworm positive and was scheduled for euthanasia.
“He was microchipped, but his “family” didn’t want him anymore.
“His life was saved by Big Fluffy Dog Rescue, who took him under their wing, authorized life-saving surgery and cured his heartworm disease.
“He recovered!
“He has been living the life with us on the beach, on the farm, and as a rescue calendar superstar. Ben, we are so thankful for you every day.”
Jake
“I lost my Westie during the pandemic. The loss was even more unbearable since I was working from home and not going out. I decided to open my heart to a senior puppy mill survivor, Jake.
“He was used as a puppy mill breeder for 10 years.
“His whole life was in a cage. He didn’t know what a toy was, he had never had a name, he had never been outside to play.
“So I’m teaching him all those things. And it’s very healing for me, too.
“He’s like furry evidence of hope during a very troubling time.
“When you see a dog that’s survived the most horrific circumstances and he keeps getting better and better every day, how can you not feel hopeful about life in the future?”
Rescue stories “touch” our hearts. Fostering or adopting a dog or a cat of any age “fills” your heart.
Contact Ark-Valley Humane Society at ark-valley.org or call (719) 395-2737.
If there isn’t a great match there, you can also check petfinder.com which has listings for rescues and shelters across the United States. There is a furry friend waiting to fill your home with love and joy, just in time for the New Year.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.