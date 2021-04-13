The signs of spring are certainly upon us and we still await some symbolism of normalcy in our lives as more of our friends, family, and neighbors are vaccinated against COVID-19.
While we are waiting for these restrictions to end, or at least adjust, let me remind you not only that great works of literature have been written during plague years in the past, but that books have also been written about those experiences.
Giovanni Boccaccio wrote his most famous work “The Decameron” after the epidemic of 1348, available through Overdrive. The book consists of 100 stories, some bawdy, others pointing to a moral, told in a country villa outside the city of Florence by ten young noble men and women seeking to escape the plague.
More recently, the book “The Decameron Project: 29 New Stories From the Pandemic,” available at the library, presents a collection of short stories originally commissioned by “The New York Times Magazine” as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world, from twenty-nine authors including Margaret Atwood, Tommy Orange, Edwidge Danticat, and more, in a project inspired by Boccaccio’s The Decameron.
In 1947, Albert Camus, wrote The Plague available at the library and through Overdrive. A haunting tale of human resilience in the face of unrelieved horror, Camus’ novel about a bubonic plague ravaging the people of a North African coastal town is a classic of twentieth-century literature.
Chaos prevails when the bubonic plague strikes the Algerian coastal city of Oran. The response to this book allowed the author to ask several questions relating to the nature of destiny and the human condition. Camus won a Nobel Prize for Literature in 1957.
A final book I bring to your attention is The Stand by Stephen King, available at the library and through Overdrive. Sometimes described as King’s “apocalyptic vision of a world blasted by plague and tangled in an elemental struggle between good and evil,” this book remains as eerily plausible as when it was first published in 1978.
As sure as the flowers are making their way into the sunshine, new spring books are arriving at the library. Below you will find an assortment of new titles.
“The Rebellious Widow : A Practical Guide to Love and Life After Loss” by Jill Johnson-Young.
“Good Girl, Bad Blood” by Holly Jackson.
“Infinity Reaper” by Adam Silvera.
“Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding” by Larry Olmsted.
“The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson
“Saints, Sinners, and Sovereign Citizens: The Endless War Over The West’s Public Lands” by John Smith.
“The Stills” by Jess Montgomery.
“Raft of Stars: A Novel” by Andrew Graff.
“The Windsor Knot” by S.J. Bennett.
“Stella” by Würger, Takis.
Summer programming information is coming soon.
Happy Reading!
Susan Matthews is director of the Salida Regional Library District.