The nature of the river was such that only one raft at a time could navigate the biggest rapids. In part this was due to the narrow course between boulders, often barely wide enough to allow passage for one raft. In part it was due to the steepness of the rapids themselves, which if not executed perfectly, generally wound up with the raft in question flipping upside down.
As fate would have it, the two biggest rapids, Waterfall and Rollercoaster, came in quick succession, separated only by a short, deep, slow-moving pool. Midway along this pool a boulder protruded above the water. Early morning, a trainee guide would swim to the boulder and stand atop it, armed with a throw bag to catch any wayward swimmers, and also to signal to the rafts gathering in the pool above when the way was clear for the next raft to come through.
Sitting in the pool above the waterfall awaiting your turn was the three most nerve-wracking parts of the day, as each guide ran the river three times. Some days, the wait was short, only two or three rafts ahead, not enough time to get too nervous before your turn rolled around. Other times the wait seemed interminable. Fifteen or 20 rafts ahead of you left too much idle time to second guess the wisdom of one’s career choice.
Like most rapids, the key to a successful run over the falls was the entry. Hit that right, and the rest would usually go smoothly. Mess it up, and a flip at the bottom was the better of the two options. The entry to the Waterfall was a deceptively benign, smooth-as-glass chute that cut like a blade into the pool below, creating a low, powerful hydraulic capable of holding or spinning a raft that did not approach with the right angle and speed. Too slow, and you surfed and spun in the hydraulic, too fast and it spat you into the cliff face that rose vertically out of the water river left.
Bouncing off the cliff face pushed you beyond the falls itself and down a narrow slot between two boulders called the Toaster, just wide enough to admit the raft. Over the years, varying amounts of flesh and bone had been deposited on the Toaster by those not quick enough to burrow into the bottom of the boat as it dropped in.
Even a perfect run over the Waterfall was no guarantee of staying upright. The conventional-floored bucket boats of the day were renowned for twisting and tacoing at the bottom of the 15-foot drop, where one or two off-balance crew members could pull the high side over the low. But any outcome was better than the Toaster.
Sitting above, waiting one’s turn, you would watch the next raft in line floating serenely toward the entry, knowing full well that despite his or her outward calm, the guide’s insides were a writhing mess of serpents chasing butterflies.
As the raft dropped from view over the falls, sometimes in relative silence, others with a last few desperate paddle commands rising above the roar of the river, all eyes would turn to the guide standing on the rock below. A single fist raised straight in the air meant a clean run, and the next raft would ease out of the eddy. Two arms crossed above the head meant carnage below – flip, swimmers, Toaster – and a further wait until the yard sale was cleaned up. For me, the more consecutive clean runs ahead of me, the more nervous I became, as the law of averages catches us all in time.
Finally, my turn would come.
“Fix a smile on your face now,” I’d tell the crew as we approached the glassy chute. “Someone’s taking photos and you might forget to as we go over.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.