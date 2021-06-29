by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
The Fourth of July – also known as Independence Day or July 4 – has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution.
Festivities including concerts, bonfires, parades and firing of cannons and muskets usually accompanied the first public readings of the Declaration of Independence, beginning immediately after its adoption.
Sunday millions of Americans will head out to their backyards for barbecues while waiting for fireworks displays. While hamburgers, brats and hotdogs are perennial favorites for the holiday, why not consider stepping things up a bit this year.
Gourmet Burger
If grilling burgers is your thing, try this version that includes beef, sausage and the fixings right inside the burger. The Gourmet Burger may just become a new favorite. This recipe serves eight but can easily be doubled or halved as needed.
Ingredients:
2 pounds lean ground beef
½ pound bulk Italian sausage
½ large red onion, diced
2 Anaheim chili peppers, seeded and diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
¾ pound Muenster cheese, shredded
1 egg
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Prep:
Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high and lightly oil the grate. Mix beef, sausage, onion, peppers, garlic, cheese, egg, Worcestershire sauce and chili powder in a medium bowl until evenly combined. Try not to overmix the meat or your burgers will be less tender. Season with salt and pepper and mix again. Form the meat into 8 patties.
Cook on preheated grill until burgers are no longer pink inside, about 7 minutes per side. A thermometer inserted in the middle of the patty should read 160 degrees. Serve on a toasted bun with your favorite condiment.
Hawaiian Chicken
Hawaiian Chicken is full of flavor and can be made with wings or drumsticks instead of thighs for larger parties.
Ingredients:
¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
4 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
¼ cup light brown sugar, packed
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon sesame oil
¼ cup pineapple juice
8 chicken thighs
8 sliced pineapple rings; canned is great
Chopped green onions and lime wedges for garnish, if desired
Prep:
To make the marinade, combine soy sauce, Sriracha sauce, brown sugar, garlic, sesame oil and pineapple juice in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Reserve half of the marinade.
Score the chicken and add to the remaining marinade. Turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate 6 to 24 hours. The longer the meat marinates, the more flavor it will have. Discard the marinade the meat was in.
Before cooking the chicken, put the reserved marinade in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until marinade has reduced and is thick and sticky. Baste chicken with the reduced marinade before grilling.
Preheat grill to medium-high and lightly oil grates. Grill chicken for 6 to 8 minutes per side, until cooked through. Baste with marinade when turning. Add pineapple rings to the grill, cooking on both sides until golden. Serve with pineapple on top of chicken and garnish with limes and green onions if desired.
Hawaiian Cake
My Hawaiian Cake is one of the most requested desserts I make, and I get asked for the recipe every time I serve it. There is no oil in the cake and yes, it actually takes a full tablespoon of baking soda.
Cake ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1 tablespoon baking soda
1 cup coconut
1/3 cup crushed nuts, your choice, but walnuts and pecans are the best
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple with liquid
Frosting ingredients:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 ounces Cool Whip
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place all cake ingredients in a large bowl and stir by hand until mixed. Pour into a greased 13x9-inch cake pan and bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown and set in the center.
Once cake is cooled, beat all frosting ingredients together in a medium bowl. Spread over top of cake and cover with aluminum foil until ready to serve. If not serving immediately, store in the refrigerator and take out an hour before serving.
Blue Hawaiian Cocktail
Sticking with the tropical theme of this column I suggest a Blue Hawaiian Cocktail, which is the perfect beverage to sip while watching fireworks. All ingredients listed make 1 cocktail.
Ingredients:
1-ounce light rum
1-ounce blue Curacao liqueur
2 ounces pineapple juice
1-ounce cream of coconut
1 cup crushed ice
1 pineapple slice
1 maraschino cherry
Prep:
Combine rum, Curacao, pineapple juice, cream of coconut and ice in a blender. Puree on high speed until smooth. Pour into a chilled highball glass. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and maraschino cherry. Cheers to independence!