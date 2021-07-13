We have more than 200 kids signed up and reading for our summer reading program this year here at Salida Regional Library. There is still time to sign up through July 15 for kids ages 2 through sixth grade.
The kids can continue reading and tracking their minutes through July 29. That day at 6 p.m. will be the last day to turn in reading logs, tally minutes and receive prizes.
Story time is back in person and outside every Wednesday at 10 a.m. this summer. Our summer theme is Tails and Tales for the reading program, so lots of fun animal books are being read for story time. We have lots of fun animals coming to the library this summer, too. Check our website, salidalibrary.org, for all the details.
Recently a mom of three young kids shared a great idea at the library. She said traditional reading before bed was not working well for her kids in the evenings. It was a frustrating experience for her, her husband and their children. So she decided to mix it up. Instead, she started reading with her kids at other times throughout their day.
Sometimes they read in the morning right after breakfast. Other days it was reading mid-morning with her older two kids while the youngest napped. She even got the fun idea to take her kids on a picnic lunch a couple times a week and take a few books along to read to them on the picnic blanket in the summer sunshine.
If reading at night isn’t a great fit for your family, consider what other times might work better for you and your children. Maybe it’s during bath time or with one parent while the other fixes dinner in the evening. You could have a designated day each week to visit the library.
If your children are older, ask them for new ideas for reading times throughout their day. They might have ideas from school, friends or something they come up with on their own.
Another fun idea for summer road trips is audiobooks. This way kids’ minds are occupied listening while they can still engage with their surroundings. The library offers books on CD for easy readers, juveniles, young adults and adults. You can also download the Libby app to your device and check out thousands of free audiobooks to listen to while on the road, doing chores at home or relaxing anywhere.
Reading is mind building at any age of life, and especially formative for kids. Whether you’re a parent of avid readers, reluctant readers or anywhere in between, switching up the reading routine could have surprising benefits for your family.
Come visit us at the library to find your next book. We love giving recommendations to all ages of readers.
Cassie Luttrell is a librarian assistant at Salida Regional Library.