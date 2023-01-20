Ark-Valley Humane Society Logo

According to several statistical groups, by now at least 25 percent of the population making new year’s resolutions have already quit, and in two more weeks another 20 percent will join them.

This is not true for my 6-year-old boxador, Gracie, who resolved to: play more and stress less, take naps each afternoon, go for walks to enjoy nature, smile often, love unconditionally and live life to the fullest, cherishing each and every moment. That is exactly what she is doing, and she tells me has no intention of quitting.