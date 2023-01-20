According to several statistical groups, by now at least 25 percent of the population making new year’s resolutions have already quit, and in two more weeks another 20 percent will join them.
This is not true for my 6-year-old boxador, Gracie, who resolved to: play more and stress less, take naps each afternoon, go for walks to enjoy nature, smile often, love unconditionally and live life to the fullest, cherishing each and every moment. That is exactly what she is doing, and she tells me has no intention of quitting.
I reminded her this is how she lived in 2022. She laughed, replying, “It worked, didn’t it? Look how healthy and happy I am and how it seems to have brightened your life, too.”
She is absolutely right. Our pets fill our lives with joy. The new year is a perfect time to give back to them by checking that they are living the healthy, happy lives they so deserve.
Check your pet’s ID to see that it is securely attached to the collar and is still legible. If your pet is not microchipped, consider doing so.
Take a close look at your pet and feel around his body. Did a few pounds creep on over the holidays? Veterinary organizations say too many are overweight.
Treats are a great reward, but do not overdo. Check your pet’s diet with your vet to be sure he is getting the nutrition he needs, especially as he ages. And be certain your furry friend is drinking enough water.
Exercise, of course, helps control weight, keep the body fit and the mind stimulated. Playing and walking together are beneficial for both you and your pet.
For additional brain activity, get a new toy, teach a new trick, consider an obedience or training class or go on a new adventure together. Dogs in particular love new smells.
You might even do a photo shoot for willing pets. Many dogs like the extra attention, and my friend’s cat Penelope loves to pose for her.
Quite simply, spend more quality time with your pets, which even includes grooming. Most dogs and cats like to be brushed, and although they might not be as happy, they can be trained to let you clean their teeth. Poor dental hygiene can lead to other serious health issues.
Finally, schedule that checkup with your vet, being sure your pet is up to date with all vaccines.
Starting 2023 with some special attention to your pet is an easy resolution to keep and one that will make both of you happy and healthy. Happy New Year from Gracie and me.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.