This past weekend we had Arlene Shovald over for a non-traditional corned beef dinner.
Paul cooked the corned beef all day in the slow cooker so as not to heat up the house. Homemade coleslaw replaced the traditional cabbage and was a perfect foil for the rich meat.
Fresh corn on the cob and blueberry cobbler baked in a cast iron skillet and served with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream completed our dinner.
We were hoping to dine on the patio, but gusty winds and light rain kept us inside for our meal. After dinner, the wind stopped and with the sun dipping below the horizon we went outside to savor the cool, sweet air and socialize.
It was so nice hearing our neighbors doing the same. The Deveney’s to the north of us were talking and laughing on their front porch and the Baldauf clan to the south was doing their usual barbecue and family night. It was the first time in months things felt normal.
Speaking of outdoor cooking, grilling and barbecue are great summer cooking techniques that keep the heat out of the house and drive the neighbors crazy.
It is also a subject of heated debate in the our home. I love the convenience of my gas grill. Turn on the gas and one click of the starter and in five minutes the grill is a perfect 500 degrees and ready to go.
Paul prefers his charcoal grill, because he says food tastes better on charcoal. We also have electric, pellet and wood smokers to mix it up.
So for my hubby, this first recipe includes his favorite fish, salmon, and his favorite veggie, asparagus. It is cooked on charcoal, but won’t take long once the coals are ready. Before coals are ready, soak wooden skewers in hot water for 30 minutes.
Salmon, Asparagus and Shiitake Salad
Ingredients:
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 large lemon, juiced and peel zested
4 teaspoons Dijon mustard, divided
1 clove garlic, minced
½ teaspoon each salt and pepper
³/4 teaspoon dried tarragon
1 pound salmon fillets, skinned
1 small red onion thinly sliced
1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed
¼ pound shiitake or button mushrooms, washed and left whole
6 to 8 cups romaine and red leaf lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces
Whisk vinegar, oil, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons mustard, garlic and salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Spoon 3 tablespoons of the dressing into zip-lock plastic bag to use as a marinade. Reserve the remaining dressing. Add tarragon and the remaining mustard to the marinade bag. Add salmon and turn to make sure it is completely coated. Marinate in he refrigerator 1 hour.
Transfer 3 tablespoons of the reserved dressing to a bowl and toss in onion slices and stir to coat completely. Thread asparagus and mushrooms on skewers.
Remove salmon from marinade, discard marinade, and season the fish with salt and pepper to taste. Lightly oil the hot grill to prevent salmon from sticking. Grill over medium-hot briquets 2-4 per side until fish can be flaked with a fork.
Grill the asparagus/mushroom skewers 5-8 minutes until tender crisp, turning half way through the cooking time. Cut asparagus into 2-inch pieces and slice the mushrooms. Add to the onion mixture. Let stand 10 minutes.
Toss lettuce with the onion mixture in a large bowl. Arrange lettuce on a platter. Break salmon into 2-inch pieces and arrange with vegetables over lettuce. Drizzle with the reserved dressing and serve immediately.
Peppered Steak with Dijon Sauce on a gas grill
Ingredients:
4 boneless beef top loin or New York strip steaks, cut 1-inch thick. You can have these cut at Scanga Meat Co.
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons dry red wine
2 tablespoons minced red or green onion
2 tablespoons fresh parsley
1 garlic clove minced
Brush steaks with Worcestershire and sprinkle with pepper to taste, set aside.
For the Dijon sauce, combine mayonaise, mustard, wine, onion, parsley and garlic in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Grill the steaks over high heat 15 minutes for medium rare or to desired temperature. Turn every few minutes. Let steak rest a few minutes before serving. Place on plate and spoon the Dijon sauce over the top. Serve with salad and veggie of your choice.
This sauce is also really tasty on grilled salmon. If serving with fish, substitute white for red wine and minced dill for the parsley.