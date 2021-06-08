Summer Reading Program, Tails & Tales, will be taking place from June 1-July 31. Registration begins June 1, and can be done by visiting our library.
Come by the library with your total number of minutes read. Prizes will be given at reading points 180, 270 and 390 minutes. The program ends July 29 (for the children’s reading program) so we ask everyone to have all their minutes turned in by 6 p.m. July 29.
If you’re in the teen or adult program, come by the library to get registered. For each book read, a ticket will be given to be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate. The program ends July 31 (for the teen and adult reading program). We ask everyone to have all their book totals turned in by 4 p.m. July 31.
The library staff would like to thank all of our supporting community businesses including Moonlight Pizza, Amicas Pizza, and City of Salida for the great prize donations to the program.
It is heartwarming that businesses care about our young community.
Live Storytime, beginning June 2, kids up to the age of 12 can come join us every 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a special Storytime. No registration required.
Mark your calendars for our special events for all ages:
1 p.m. June 5 at here at the library we will host the Top Hogs Show where you will get the chance to watch pigs perform amazing tricks.
At 7:30 p.m. July 1 at the Comanche Drive-In in Buena Vista there will be games with the movie “Babe” following at 8 p.m. Show your Salida Library card and get in free.
July 13 at 10 a.m. we will have Mini-Blessings Ponies visiting the library.
10 a.m. Aug. 4 here at the library you will get the opportunity to enjoy Storytime with therapy dogs.
Come join us outside for Library on the Lawn at 10 a.m. June 12, July 10, and Aug. 14 for a story and a fun craft. For ages 2-12.
Crafts! A fun guided craft at the library will be available at 10 a.m. June 10, June 24, July 8, and July 22 for kids ages 5-12. Each month this summer there will be a new teen craft available for pickup at the library. Anyone ages 13-18 may grab a kit, but supplies will be limited. Pick up dates will be June 15, July 20, and August 17.
Adult craft night will be at the library from 6-7 p.m. June 14, July 19, and August 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older.
Watch our website and Facebook for updated information. If you have any questions, please call the library at 719-539-4826.
Keep reading and enjoy your summer!
Joel Atkins is the children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library. jatkins@salidaregionallibrary.org