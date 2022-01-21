In December, Atmos Energy sent letters to its Salida customers titled, “A Balanced Energy Approach for Salida,” stating that while the natural gas supplier shares Salida’s vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, “we believe a balanced energy approach will lower emissions and maintain energy affordability and reliability.”
The letter states a home using natural gas “is the most affordable energy to fuel your home and produce less carbon emissions,” that a home using natural gas saves about $988 every year in energy costs compared to an all-electric home.
In addition, according to the letter, a Salida home with natural gas “produces about 36 percent less carbon emissions than an all-electric home.”
In response to the letter, Salida Mayor Dan Shore said, “It’s really unfortunate. We’ve had multiple conversations with the people at Atmos about the Climate Action Plan.
“It is not a mandate; it is aspirational and something we are working toward for 2050.”
The city’s Climate Action Plan 2021 is a 47-page document that outlines goals for waste and landfill operations, vehicles and transportation, energy supply and residential and commercial energy.
The introduction states the plan “should be considered a living document” to be revised as businesses and technologies arise and as the feasibility of ideas presented are fully assessed.
What the plan appears to be is a boilerplate listing of goals and actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions prepared by an environmental group or groups for dissemination to city and county governments around the country for general adoption, whether the community is Santa Barbara, California, Bismarck, North Dakota, or Salida, Colorado.
A cursory review of the online document does not state who prepared the plan for the city, only that it is the city’s CAP. But given the elements of the plan, it’s clear that it was prepared for mass consumption of “green” local governments.
For example, the plan has a Waste and Landfill category even though the city does not operate a landfill or waste pickup service. Should the public be conscious of waste and compost demands on landfills? Of course. Should the city be establishing ordinances around waste and landfill services if it doesn’t have a direct interest in the services? That’s another matter entirely.
Under Vehicles and Transportation the plan’s recommended actions are to “Increase the cost of using fossil-fuel vehicles by establishing CO2 fees, congestion fees and taxing gasoline sales locally or regionally.”
Yes, you read that correctly. The plan specifically intends to “reduce GHG (greenhouse gas) to completely replace the use of fossil-fuel vehicles” by, among other things, “Increasing the cost of owning and operating fossil-fuel vehicles.”
Yet another recommended action is to “Place ‘air pollution disclosure’ labels on gas pumps (similar to Surgeon General’s warnings on cigarettes).”
We did not make this up. See the CAP, page 11.
Some elements of the plan make sense, such as recommendations to encourage bicycle use, ride sharing and safe routes to schools. But at the same time, according to the plan, the city looks to make living in and visiting Salida more expensive, apparently, through fees on gas and diesel vehicles.
Which gets back to the Atmos letter. If the city specifically intends to raise vehicle operating costs to “reduce GHG,” will the city at some point require new homes be all-electric or, going a step further, some day in the future require existing homes using natural gas to convert to all electric usage?
The plan does not mention the latter. But if the city is OK with raising costs in one area – to reduce GHG – where will it draw the line?
— MJB