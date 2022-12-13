Virus shows increase
in case numbers again
For much of the past year, the coronavirus has been on the back burner of the news, a reflection of how the disease is viewed by most folks.
This is a significant departure from when the disease first hit the nation and world in early 2020 and for the months following through 2021.
Now, after nearly three years, about a fourth of county residents or about 5,500 people have contracted the virus. The actual number of virus cases is likely substantially higher because some of those who had the disease may not have tested for it and because of the number of people who may have tested positive with a self test but did not report it.
Forty-three deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus since record-keeping began in March 2020 and the pandemic’s beginning.
As cooler weather has set in, virus cases are once again on the rise. The week of Oct. 2 saw 4,060 cases across Colorado. By comparison, the week of Nov. 20 saw 7,476 cases statewide, nearly double the total of six weeks earlier.
Colorado’s south-central region of Chaffee, Lake, Park and Fremont counties is reportedly showing elevated incidence growth.
Health officials recommend getting tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or have been exposed to someone who has the virus; and wear a mask on public transportation.
The most important step remains to get vaccinated and stay up to date on virus vaccines.
This week, the state Department of Public Health vaccination bus is back in the county. Today the bus will be at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center; Wednesday at Alpine Park on Fourth Street; and Thursday in Buena Vista at the parking lot at east Main and Railroad streets.
In addition, with flu and cold season underway, Chaffee County Public Health at its Salida office at 448 E. First St. is offering standard vaccinations from 11-1 Tuesdays, 2-5 Thursdays and 9-noon Fridays, except first Fridays when the clinic is held in Buena Vista.
The coronavirus may not be viewed as the threat it was two years ago, an illness we are learning to live with, but it remains just that, a threat to good health.
Achieve’s $14K gift
In November, Women Who Care contributed $14,000 to Achieve Inc., a nonprofit that provides work experience and job training for the neo-diverse, giving them skills to obtain and maintain meaningful employment.
This past summer Achieve had 19 participants in its work and training programs and currently operates the Little Engine Eatery food trailer in Buena Vista.
The organization has been invited to expand to Salida through a year-round coffee shop at Jane’s Place, a transitional housing project to be developed at Third and First streets.
Thanks to Women Who Care for the great generosity, helping to improve the county through a major quarterly donation to a worthwhile cause or nonprofit organization.
Cold week coming
The relatively warm – for December anyway – weather will give way to more seasonal weather in the week ahead. While temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies the past few days, the NWS forecast for today through Saturday calls for highs in the low 30s and lows in the single digits. Time to bundle up!
— MJB