A near-full moon cast generous light and shadow along the trail, and the night was calm and mild. Slightly ahead of me my dog trotted, nose to the ground. I tend to think of our nightly ritual as me walking the dog, but suspect it is as much the other way around.
Then from out of the ether arose one of those brief, out-of-body experiences where, for a few seconds, one becomes a spectator in one’s own life.
“Whoa,” I thought, “how did I come to be here?” How did it happen that the little kid who grew up on the other side of the world in a leafy, insulated suburb of a leafy, insulated country, came to be walking down this trail toward home in this high mountain valley?
I grew up in an age where jobs for life were still a thing. Seldom was a society’s wealth more evenly distributed, the rich not ostentatious, the poor unassuming, a rung set by the state below which it was difficult to sink. Trust played a big factor in society, both interpersonally in the way we left our cars and houses unlocked, and in general, with an underlying faith that, whether you voted for them or not, the actions and decisions of the government of the day were made with the best interests of the majority at heart, rather than pandering to a shadowy elite.
For its part, the state provided for and regulated most of the significant factors affecting day-to-day life: taxpayer-funded education, healthcare, subsidized housing for low-income families and a government-backed pension plan for all. This came thanks to a firm grip on the economy: the power to set exchange rates, control wages and prices and outlaw industrial action in times of perceived crisis.
Then in the mid-’80s, all changed. The electorate, tired of the actions of an increasingly autocratic government, elected one promising free-market reforms. Security and insulation was traded for greater freedom, perceived or otherwise. A new energy surged through society’s veins. Economic shackles were loosened, initiative rewarded, and the distribution of wealth began its inevitable slide toward greater imbalance. New opportunities presented themselves, and as new money flowed through the economy, part of this greater discretionary income was spent on recreation.
Given New Zealanders’ penchant for the outdoors and adventure, it is no surprise that whitewater rafting became an increasingly popular pursuit. Ample precipitation, a relatively mild climate and a narrow, steep topography combined to make floating rivers an accessible, abundant source of entertainment.
Local guides at this time were few and far between, their numbers unable to keep up with the demand. A handful of Kiwi guides, enchanted with the lifestyle, shifted their skills to the U.S. in the opposite season, taking with them tales of wild, gut-clenching whitewater, stunning scenery, not a snake or poisonous creature to be found and more work than you could poke a stick at.
Soon American guides were rubbing shoulders with their Kiwi counterparts Down Under, bringing with them their own tales of hair-raising spring runoffs, majestic desert canyons and horizons that stretched to infinity.
Dipping my toe into the rafting industry, initially as a way to both challenge myself and give substance to the ever-increasing dissatisfaction with the city life in which I was raised, I too soon became immersed in the lifestyle. Clock-punching, 9-to-5 routines were for other people. Two visits stateside to my brother, who lived for a time in Southern California, left me with a desire to see what lay east of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Time passes, the days long, the years fleeting. I have spent half my life in the crook of these mountains, yet every now and then thoughts of that small boy spring to mind, and I wonder could I ever go back, and where else would I be except on a moonlit trail in these mountains had I not set foot on that plane?
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.