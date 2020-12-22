It’s hard to believe Christmas week is here. We went shopping this weekend to get our meats for Christmas and New Year’s Day and a brisket just because Paul loves to smoke and drive the neighbors nuts.
Baking has begun and this morning I am sitting here thinking about side dishes.
Sides are just as important as the main course and often not given much thought.
They add color and lots of different textures to your meal. Many of the side dishes we serve are traditional family favorites and connect us with our loved ones.
One dish we really like is not a traditional family favorite at all.
Brussel Sprouts and Pancetta has been a surprise hit with many dinner guests through the years. We often hear, “oh, I don’t like Brussel sprouts.”
I always love the look of surprise we get one someone tells us how much they enjoyed the dish and then learn what it is.
This dish is incredibly easy and prepping the Brussel sprouts can even be done the day before to save time.
Brussel Sprouts and Pancetta
Ingredients:
8 to 12 large fresh Brussel sprouts (frozen does not work well with this dish)
1 package of pancetta (diced is easier, but sliced works fine)
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Prep:
Cut the ends off the Brussel sprouts and thinly slice lengthwise. Rinse when done cutting and place on paper towel to dry. If doing ahead of time, store in the refrigerator in a Ziplock bag when dry.
Preheat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Dice the pancetta if you bought the sliced version. Brown until crispy and remove from the pan to a paper towel to drain. Add a tablespoon or two of olive oil to the pan, depending on how much fat was rendered from the pancetta.
Add the Brussel sprouts and cook about 3 minutes until bright green. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.
A couple months back we were watching America’s Test Kitchen and saw a recipe for Lighthouse Inn Potatoes. The Lighthouse Inn in southeastern Connecticut was famous all over the east coast for these creamy potatoes. According to the show, the inn has since closed, but a chef from the inn shared the recipe. We love to try new recipes as presented. Then we make changes we think will improve the recipe if needed. This is our version.
This recipe makes a lot of potatoes and loses its crunch when reheated. If cooking for only a couple of people I would halve the recipe.
Lighthouse Inn Potatoes
Ingredients:
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
4 tablespoon butter, melted
6 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
¼ cup fresh chopped chives
2 ½ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cubed. (Use russets, you need the firmness of this potato to hold up to the cooking process)
3 cups light cream (heavy cream is too much. Use half-and-half if you cannot find the light cream)
1/8 teaspoon baking soda (do not omit this)
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs and melted butter in a small bowl. Set aside. Bring potatoes, 2½ cups of the cream, baking soda, salt and pepper to a boil in a large pan over medium high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, stirring often. Potatoes are ready when they are fork tender.
Take off the heat and add the remaining ½ cup of cream and 6 tablespoons of cut butter to the pot. Stir until the butter is melted, about 1 minute. Transfer the potatoes to a greased 13 X 9 baking dish. When evenly spread in the dish top with the Parmesan and breadcrumb mixture. Sprinkle the top with the chives. Bake uncovered until bubbly around the edges and golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes before serving.
I am a huge fan of curry and love using it whenever I get a chance. I worked as an au pair in college for my theatre professor and his wife. He was from Manchester, England and like many Englishmen I have met had a deep love of all things curry. This Orange Curry Couscous is delicious with beef, ham and lamb. This recipe serves 8, so if cooking for a smaller crowd this year, halve the recipe.
Orange Curry Couscous
Orange Curry Dressing Ingredients:
1 cup seasoned rice vinegar
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons orange zest
1 tablespoon honey or sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 teaspoons curry powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups vegetable oil
Couscous Ingredients:
2 cups water
1½ cups couscous
1 cup fresh minced parsley
1 cup chopped green onions, white and green parts
1 cup almonds, toasted and chopped
1 cup currants
½ cup thawed frozen peas
½ teaspoon salt
Prep:
For the dressing process the vinegar, garlic, orange zest, sugar, cinnamon, curry powder and salt in a food processor or blender for 1 minute. Gradually add the oil, processing until blended. Store covered in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
For the couscous, bring the water to a boil in a large pot. Stir in the couscous and remove from the heat. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Spoon the couscous into a large serving bowl and allow to cool completely. Add 1½ cups of the dressing, parsley, green onions, almonds, currants, peas and salt and mix well. Add additional dressing if mixture is too dry.