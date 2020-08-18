Preparing a house for sale can be a daunting, not to mention expensive, task. Yet paint colors can go a long way to fixing a room’s flaws, without significant expense.
While even newer homes suffer from a few negatives, a coat of paint can often be an economical alternative to pricey structural changes. So advises houselogic.com, the homeowners’ online resource from the National Association of REALTORS®.
Older homes often suffer from functional obsolescence — floor plans with small rooms that don’t lend themselves to today’s preferred open living concept. Often the right coat of paint can give a small room the impression of size and space. Painting walls in light colors—white, cream, pastels or cool blues and greens create the illusion of space by reflecting light.
Additionally, painting trim a similar color to that of the walls lends a seamless appearance that enhances space. It helps if the room’s furnishings are of a similar color, as lack of contrast makes the room seem bigger. So too do horizontal or vertical stripes, which alternatively draw the eye around a room’s perimeter, or draw your gaze up to the ceiling, especially using light contrast colors.
If you must use a darker color, make sure the paint has a high-gloss sheen, which reflects light and enhances space.
When a room feels cavernous, warmer colors—those tinged with reds—absorb light and make the room seem cozier and more intimate. Similarly, a dark or warm color on the ceiling will help draw the ceiling toward the floor, making the room seem less voluminous.
Quiet, personal spaces such as reading nooks, bathrooms or master suites can often benefit from a palette of soft, understated colors, such as pale lavenders, light grays and wispy blues.
Sometimes a room will have special features that everyone overlooks. In these cases, painting that decorative crown molding or custom trim in white can really make them pop against the wall and ceiling colors. Fireplaces too can often benefit from being painted a color that contrasts with the wall. Higher sheen paint on casings and window trim helps create clear, crisp transitions also.
The opposite of making features pop is to paint them in a low-contrast palette to hide a room’s flaws.
Conduit, radiators, and such will tend to disappear if painted the same color as the walls. Low sheen or flat paint can also help hide a wall that is not perfectly smooth, so avoid high gloss paint that will draw attention to defects through increased light reflection.
Take your time selecting paint colors. Paint large swatches of the same paint on different walls and see how it reflects light at different times of the day, or on cloudy days, or under artificial light. Any way you look at it, a well thought out paint job can enhance a home’s desirability without breaking the budget.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.