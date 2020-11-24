Giving thanks for blessings so very abundant,
My home, my family, my God ever so respondent.
My life is so peaceful, and I owe that to Him
He gives me the comfort so my hope will not dim.
Even though I have decided to eat all alone,
My family respects the decision I made not to roam.
Turkey will be baked with a minimal of side dishes,
Friend’s meals will be put on the porch with Thanksgiving wishes.
May your celebration be a happy one this Thanksgiving Day,
Giving God the glory for your blessings, I pray.
Linda Andersen
Buena Vista