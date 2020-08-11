Only three weeks of August remain and I am so excited. This is my least favorite month of the year and it can never go by quickly enough. Autumn is coming and I cannot wait.
Fall is the time of year I do a lot of baking and making more labor intensive dinners. For now, I am still focusing on quick weekday meals that don’t take a lot of time or heat up the house.
Time to dust off the slow cooker and try some delicious meals featuring ground beef that taste like you spent a lot of time preparing them.
Curry Beef
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef
½ cup beef broth
1 medium yellow onion thinly sliced
1 tablespoon curry powder (add more or less to taste)
1½ teaspoons cumin
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
¼ cup milk
½ cup raisins, divided
1 teaspoon sugar
12 ounces egg noodles or 11/3 cups white long grain rice
¼ cup chopped walnuts or pecans.
Prep:
Brown ground beef in large skillet over medium high heat until no longer pink, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Add beef broth, onion, curry powder, cumin and cooked beef to a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 4 hours. Stir in milk, sour cream, ¼ cup raisins and sugar. Stir well, cover and cook additional 30 minutes.
While the sauce cooks and thickens, prepare the noodles or rice according to package directions. Drain and plate the noodles/rice. Spoon the curry beef over the noodles/rice and sprinkle with the remaining raisins and nuts.
Serve with garden fresh sliced cucumbers topped with a splash of apple cider vinegar or plain yogurt topped with bananas or sliced green onions.
Broccoli and Beef Pasta
Ingredients:
2 cups frozen broccoli florets, thawed
1 medium onion thinly sliced
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
1 14½ ounce can of Italian-style diced tomatoes, undrained
3/4 cup beef broth
1 pound lean ground beef
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 cups cooked rotini pasta
½ cup shredded cheddar or ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Prep:
Layer broccoli, onion, basil, oregano, thyme, tomatoes and beef broth in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 2½ hours.
Combine ground beef and garlic in a large skillet and cook over medium high heat until no longer pink, about 6 to 8 minutes. Break up meat with spatula while cooking. When done, drain off fat and add to the slow cooker. Cover and cook 2 more hours or until the cheese is melted.
Serve with garlic bread and a green salad.
During my freshman year of college my theatre professor hired me as an au pair for his two kids. Tony was from Market Drayton, England and although his wife Joan hailed from Michigan, she was every bit as English as Tony.
I loved living off campus in a proper home, traveling with the family and learning their culture.
One of the best things they introduced me to was ratatouille. Although the dish originated in Nice, France, it is a very popular dish in many English households.
Recipes for ratatouille vary widely, but usually include eggplant, onions, tomatoes and peppers. This is my take on the dish. To spice it up use Italian sausage with the casing removed.
Mediterranean
Meatball Ratatouille
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 pound lean ground beef
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1 small eggplant, diced
1 small zucchini, diced
½ cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano, divided
1 teaspoon salt, divided
½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 tablespoon tomato paste
2 small to medium tomatoes, diced
2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Prep:
Pour 1 tablespoon olive oil in slow cooker.
Shape the ground beef into 1-inch balls. Place half of the meatballs into the slow cooker. Add half of the mushrooms, eggplant and zucchini. Add onion, garlic, ½ teaspoon oregano, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Add remaining meatballs, eggplant and zucchini. Add remaining oregano, salt and pepper. Top with remaining olive oil, cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours.
Stir in tomatoes and tomato paste, cover and cook 15 minutes. Add basil and lemon juice. Serve with a fresh cucumber and dill salad, green salad or fresh green beans, as desired.