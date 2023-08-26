Several years ago a man by the name of George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. In addition to serving as a tragedy all its own, the incident sparked a nationwide movement that has attempted to brand law enforcement officers as racists and demand that police departments be defunded.
Even though the results have been disastrous in cities where these movements have resulted in reduced funding for law enforcement or implemented bureaucratic restrictions to limit police effectiveness, the movement still thrives in many parts of the country.
The George Floyd killing in Minneapolis was outrageous and totally unacceptable. But to use it to say all police (or all Americans) are racists is equally outrageous. Incidents like that are the result of poor leadership, bad management, and lousy governance in a few local municipalities.
Fortunately, here in Salida we benefit from good leadership and strong local governance. This has resulted in responsible law enforcement. When one Minneapolis police officer abuses a suspect while three others stand by and watch, it is a sign of a rotten culture in that particular police department. Their misbehavior is evidence of gross mismanagement and leadership ineptitude in that city. It is not an indicator of national racism or a need to attack law enforcement nationally.
The first person who should have been fired in Minneapolis is the police chief. The city manager, the mayor and the entire city council should have been next out the door.
Our local police and sheriff’s departments operate daily within cultures that would not have tolerated such behavior for a nanosecond. Inept Minneapolis politicians who have failed their communities for decades would rather label everyone racist and say the system is broken than own up to their own leadership shortcomings. Yet, with mainstream media complicity, they continue to portray themselves as the standard bearers of racial justice. Neither racial justice nor social justice has ever been a by-product of incompetence.
Salida has been blessed with many of the finest law enforcement officers in the nation. They demonstrate their superiority daily through their performance on the job. This exemplary performance is in large part because their leaders understand their roles and have created cultures of accountability. Public organizations who perform well are well led. Those who do not perform well are not well led. Leadership is a causal variable, and effective leadership starts at the top.
Minneapolis, Baltimore and Chicago suffer from long-term bad leadership. Salida is an equally profound example of long-term good community leadership. Salida police officers and the deputies from Chaffee County deserve our highest praise, along with our deepest gratitude and respect. Police Chief Russell Johnson, and Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze also deserve high praise for the leadership they have provided to create a culture of service and respect among the officers who serve our community.
It is hard to imagine how demoralizing it must be to choose a career of law enforcement service, undergo all the rigorous training and then perform every day to the highest standards attainable, only to be insulted, derided and demeaned by people who have accomplished little in life, yet feel the world owes them everything. The national movement to defund the police casts a pall on law enforcement professionals everywhere.
There is something each of us can do to make the situation in Salida even better. How about each of us – including our friends, kids and grandkids – sending a handwritten thank you note or card to the police officers or deputies in our community? To thank the police officers, send your cards and letters to Police Chief Russell Johnson, 448 E. First St., Suite 112, Salida, CO 81201. To thank our deputies, send your cards and letters to Sheriff John Spezze, 641 W. Third St., P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO 81201. Even better, attach your thank you note to a box of cookies or doughnuts and deliver it personally.
Every time you see a law enforcement officer thank them for their service. Let’s flood those who deserve our thanks with as many expressions of appreciation as we can.
The Rev. James Williams is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.