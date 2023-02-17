A reader recently asked about why we use “hateful, misguided, conspiracy theory-filled letters” in the newspaper. That reader asked that her opinion not be printed for fear of becoming a “target of the crazies.”
Good question and sad comment. Our letters section offers a place for all to voice their opinions.
The Mountain Mail offers four types of news coverage. The first is hard news – that’s news that deals with serious topics and events; it also includes breaking news.
Then there is the community features type of story, which informs our readers about the people, organizations and businesses in our community.
Third is advertising. This is news that is paid for and it usually involves a business that wants to tell our readers about itself.
Lastly is opinions. Letters to the editor tell us a lot about our neighbors. When you want to know what people are thinking, this is a good place to find it.
Warning: It isn’t a good place to learn about scientific studies, wars or taxes, etc. etc.
Readers are not necessarily going to agree with one another in this section of the newspaper.
Letter writers get their sources of information from lots of different places, including print newspapers, television, radio and the internet.
They apply the knowledge they get from these sources to their letters to the editor.
What’s good about the information age is that readers can get their news from multiple sources. But that has a bad side to it too, which is many people source their news only from places with which they agree.
The reader who wrote the email worries that The Mountain Mail is purposefully creating friction among the community.
The friction already exists.
Opinions are neither right nor wrong, they are just opinions.
Our responsibility as functioning adults with freedom of speech is to read opinions as opinions and not take them as gospel.
Go ahead and disagree, but try not to take opinions personally, whether writing a response or reading a letter.
OK, that is the opinion of this columnist, but the policy of The Mountain Mail is to allow the freedom for people to write their opinions; the paper does not censor letters because it doesn’t like the opinion.
For the past couple of months we have struggled with getting letters in the print edition in a more timely fashion.
One page of letters with a 500-word limit per letter has become difficult to manage as it only allows for two letters of 500 and maybe a letter of 250 words at a time.
We struggled with a number that would allow writers to express themselves without taking too much space.
Up for consideration was 300, 250 and 200 words; however, we finally decided on a 400-word limit to start with. That should allow for about three letters of 400 words per print edition, minimum.
Starting Feb. 21, The Mountain Mail will no longer accept letters longer than 400 words.
Along with the 400-word limit The Mountain Mail has cut our political cartoons in the opinion section.
The cartoons were taking up valuable space for our readers’ opinions and did not reflect a more local opinion.