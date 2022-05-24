“My love birds, Sweetie and Tweetie, sing to each other, filling my house with music and my heart with joy” – Francoise.
“Thumper, our three-legged rabbit calms my autistic son” – Ro.
“Watching the fish in my aquarium gives me peace at the end of a hectic day in the trade market” – Simon.
“My cat Penelope is a diva. Her antics make me laugh. We need laughter today in our crazy world” – Harriet.
“I recently lost my best friend to cancer. My sweet collie comforted me while I cried” – Diane.
“Animals know. They know how a soul is stitched together. They know what it’s made of before anyone else gets a clue” – Unknown.
No matter the type, we humans love our pets. We play, exercise and laugh with them. We take them to work with us. We photograph them and take videos that we share with others and post on social media.
We celebrate their birthdays. We dress them up and buy presents for them. Many sleep in our beds.
We talk to them and confide in them because they are such good listeners. They comfort us. They are our companions and members of our family.
They enrich our lives and give us feelings of self-worth, and in the month of May we celebrate them, for it is National Pet Month.
Many humans will be celebrating their pets because more than 70 percent of U.S. households, or about 90.5 million families, own a pet. This is according to the 2021-22 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pets Products Association.
In 2022 there were estimated to be 63.4 million dog-owning households and 42.7 million cat-owning.
If you are one of the millions who own a pet, celebrate this month by giving your pet some extra attention. If you do not own a pet, consider adding one to your home.
The Purina company suggests all humans show appreciation for animals this May by helping homeless pets.
Volunteer at your local animal shelter, foster a dog or cat or, better yet, adopt one.
Make a donation to your local shelter or to any credible animal welfare organization.
Such kindnesses will warm your heart. Consider it a “paying forward” because of the love of your pet. Purina calls it “Pawing It Forward.”
Here in Chaffee County you can participate in Ark-Valley Humane Society’s Tails on the Trail at 9 a.m. Sunday at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park in Salida. Register at www.ark-valley.org. You can walk or run with or without your dog and have fun with other pet owners.
Celebrate the bond you have with your pet(s) this May and on through the summer and then into fall and on and on because:
“Pets bring vital energy to our homes and lives. They communicate many messages about love and connection. Their lives are precious. Our time with them is a dance of love that softens the heart” – Laura Stanley.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.