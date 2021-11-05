The water flows low, slow and gin-clear. I approach from behind the cover of a clump of willows and sight two large fish holding at the tail end of a shallow glide, just before the streambed drops away into a deep corner pool.
These are big fish for such a small stream. From my current position, casting shadow and line splash will likely spook them. I retreat, walk downstream, cross a safe distance below and make my way up the far bank. The ground is marshy and dotted with puddles of ice that crunch underfoot.
Making my way upstream I spot a brook trout finning in the shallows. I cast and it rises without guile to the fly. I play it downstream and quickly release it away from the pool above. A second brook trout holds at the head of a pile of submerged riprap. This turns as the fly drifts overhead and follows it downstream for 3 or 4 feet, sniffing at it, then, sensing danger, darts quickly for the refuge of an undercut bank.
Finally I attain a casting position at right angles to where the large fish hopefully still lie, allowing me to place the fly above them while keeping the line well away. The change in angle and light makes it difficult to locate them at first, but after 30 seconds I see them by their shadows, gray torpedoes facing into the current.
The wind swirls, a mixed blessing. On the one hand, it makes accurate casting more difficult, on the other the ruffled surface of the water helps hide any sins caused by technical deficiencies.
I cast out across the pool and drop the fly on the water well below where the fish hold to judge my distance then, satisfied, pick up and drop the fly a few feet above them. After several drifts, there is good news and bad. The good – I haven’t spooked them, the bad – they show no interest in or sympathy with my endeavors. I decide on a change of fly.
Tucked in the corner of my wading pack is a small fly box, white foam with a clear plastic cover, a fly box I always carry with me in the high country. I guard these flies jealously. Compared to the colorful, flashy flies available nowadays, these are sparse and largely nondescript, tied by hands that understood that the purpose of a fly was to catch the eye of a fish rather than the fisherman. They are classic patterns – stimulators, mayflies and trudes – tied with natural materials rather than gaudy synthetics, patterns that have been fooling fish for generations.
I think of the man who tied them, of how many days during his 90-odd years on this earth he too had stood on such a stream bank, contemplating the fish before him and the mountains beyond and his place in the great clockwork. Despite, or perhaps because of, his time as a gunner in a B-17 in World War II, he carried with him a deep caring and compassion for humankind and the natural world through which they moved.
When fishing, his failures and foibles brought him as much mirth and wonder as his successes.
I choose a simple dry fly, slender yellow body and sparse hackle, tie it on and cast. The larger of the two fish turns and follows it into the deeper water then rises, takes the fly and turns again to face upstream. I see the full length of its belly as it does so, even this early in the morning most likely the fish of the day, and mistime my hook set. I feel the momentary grab of the hook as it barely scrapes the fish’s jaw then pulls free.
The fish resumes its station, but a little deeper in the water, closer to the sanctuary of the corner pool and its undercut banks. I wait five minutes then cast again. The instant the fly lands on the water both fish bolt for cover.
The wind gains in intensity as the day advances. I make my way upstream, losing a greater number of flies to riprap and willows than I catch fish. Some days the task is challenging and the tangible rewards negligible.
Back at my truck, I leave my camp chair to grab a bite from my cooler, and the wind blows the chair over, emptying my full can of Guinness into the ground in the process. It seems an appropriate bookend to the day.
Regardless, I cannot argue with a fall day in the mountains. I’m wearing thermals, fleece and down, the sky is clear and the sun struggles to impart much in the way of warmth. A hawk hovers overhead, circling the thermals before turning from the wind and is carried from sight down valley, and I think it time for me to follow suit.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.