I’m a fan of a nice, relatively short hike. I’ve never wanted to hike long distances or through anything. As a rising high school freshman, I took a trip with my Outing Club to Utah. We hiked every day. We strapped on our packs and hiked into the slot canyons to camp. We rock climbed.
It was incredibly beautiful. But also, it was hot. And walking in sand with a pack on is uncomfortable. Also, I had left my hiking boots at our first stopover and was forced to wear my backup sneakers that weren’t broken in at all. I got massive blisters.
My given trail name was Tenderfoot. I did not like it. I did learn about the magic of moleskin though. In case you’ve never heard of it, it's a clever invention meant to be stuck to the skin surrounding your blister, so it won’t continue to rub away your irritated skin. I’ve never used moleskin since, but on that trip it saved me.
For some reason in my adolescent brain, I felt compelled to be the leader of the pack. I wanted to be first, especially after my award-winning blisters emerged. I wanted to prove that despite my trail name, the rest of me was physically strong and capable.
But guess what? That brisk pace only exacerbated my injuries. I believe I learned a great deal from that experience. These past four weeks have given me feelings similar to traveling: the newness of this job and, at the same time, the familiarity, how traveling to a place can also somehow feel like home. It’s also felt like carrying a heavy pack through deep sand. I’m making progress, but it’s slow and tiring.
This summer, happening simultaneously to all of these memory connections, has been the ever-present conversation of through hikers. Mike Rosso wrote a story about it for the July edition of my magazine, Colorado Central. My friend Jessica Wierzbinski is working on a book about women who hike the Colorado Trail, and I visited the newly renovated Monarch Crest this week.
While there, meeting with two parts of the Monarch marketing team, Dan Bender and Eva Egbert, I got a tour of the upgrades and improvements to the place I had previously only visited for fudge. Mint chocolate, of course.
While on the tour I noticed through hikers using the newly established hikers room, a locked door to store packages and many charging stations scattered throughout the space.
Allie Stevens, Monarch marketing manager, said they designed the Crest to encourage people to hang out. She pointed to a hiker and said he’d been there all morning. The stay-awhile vibe is clear. There are many tables, chairs and a few comfortable leather chairs. The decor mirrors some of what appears in the Monarch Mountain base lodge.
On my drive down the pass I saw a through hiker with her thumb out. I decided to pick her up. She is 20 years old, originally from Vail, hiking the eastern section of the Colorado Trail alone. Last year she hiked the western section. Her trail name is Spoons. She was a delightful, energetic redhead. We talked a bunch about sunscreen. She promised to buy more in Salida.
All of this is to say that I’ve been feeling a slight intrigue and interest toward through-hiking. Carrying everything I need on my back. Being totally self sufficient. That is feeling a bit more attractive than ever before.
I’m not sure what that says about me. Maybe it’s along the same vein as my new and sudden interest in birding? I find myself looking for birds, watching them soar and trying to identify them. Is this a common phenomenon in your mid-30s? Maybe all these new ideas have to do with slowing time. As we age, time seems to speed up. Presently, my days are so full with work that the thought of hiking for several days straight sounds like a vacation. I stayed up until 1 a.m. Thursday morning putting my magazine together. Oof.
I’m not sure I have a point to this column. I’m currently writing this past deadline and need to start proofing pages. Despite the march through sand, progress is surely being made in this newsroom, and I’m stoked for this pack I’m carrying to start feeling a little lighter.