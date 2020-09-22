RBG: An icon passes
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday marks the passing of an icon.
At age 87, the U.S. Supreme Court justice served as a cultural and political symbol and example for legions of followers, in particular to those six, seven and eight decades younger.
RBG – as she was popularly known – was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, appointed in 1993. She was known for her stands on civil rights and discrimination, and for her at times scathing, powerful court dissents.
Even those who did not agree with some of her decisions admired her character and strength.
Not well known, she was the daughter of immigrants, a Polish mother and Russian father. She and husband Martin Ginsburg, a lawyer who died in 2010, had two children and four grandchildren.
Her death has created a political storm with President Donald Trump saying he will nominate a replacement this week and challenger Joe Biden countering that the vacancy should be filled by whomever is elected president in November.
Rest in peace, Justice Ginsburg.
Winter’s good news
Nothing is normal with the coronavirus, including operating plans for Monarch’s coming season.
Last week, Monarch Mountain announced plans for 2020-21 calling for masks on chairlifts, 50 percent limits to lodge capacity indoors and no day-of ski pass sales on weekends at the base area requiring purchasers to go on-line for tickets.
In addition, Monarch will be limiting skier numbers on the area’s busiest days, on weekends, the Christmas-New Years break and other holidays.
Season pass holders will be able to ski any day they choose, but, along with other riders, are encouraged to ski midweek when Monarch sees numbers in the hundreds compared to up to 3,000 on the busiest weekends and holidays.
Monarch’s Randy Stroud said with weekend and holiday numbers reduced, guests’ mountain experience will be improved, though he recommends booking now since the area is likely to sell out for specific popular dates.
As a major winter employer and regional winter attraction, Monarch’s operations have a significant impact on Salida, Poncha Springs and the region.
While Monarch will not be operating at 100 percent as in past years, that it is opening with plans in place – even though with limitations – is nonetheless good news.
Monarch employees and the business community depend on the area for jobs and traffic that spurs winter business and economic activity.
Searchers gathering
Hundreds of volunteers are expected to gather in Maysville on Thursday to search for clues to the whereabouts of Suzanne Morphew, missing since Mother’s Day, May 10.
Originally organized by her brother, Andrew Moorman, Sheriff John Spezze said last week his office will participate in the effort.
The Morphew case has drawn wide national and even international attention. Reflecting the interest, volunteers locally will be joined by searchers from Colorado and other states.
While more than four months have passed, perhaps this week’s search effort will uncover new information on what happened to Ms. Morphew.
‘Epic’ accomplishment
Congratulations to Jon McManus who recently completed the epic feat of climbing all 637 Colorado 13,000-foot peaks, something only 43 others have accomplished. He started climbing Colorado peaks at age 28, finishing up 41 years later, at 69.
— MJB