Emergency plan and agreement critically important in incidents
The Sept. 23, 2021, incident at Salida High School underlines the importance of having a clear emergency operations plan in place.
In the incident there was confusion over who was in charge at the time, whether it was school district officials or Salida police and other law enforcement entities.
Complicating the matter was the fact that the high school principal was not on the premises but had apparently left the school to meet with the student who was the subject of the incident.
In the absence of the principal, law enforcement officials on the scene made decisions, including locking down the building.
Confusion ensued when David Blackburn, Salida schools superintendent, came to the school as the incident was unfolding and, in a confrontation with Salida police, said he was in charge, that he was taking over.
In an emergency, there’s no time for confusion over who is in charge, especially so as an incident is taking place.
While the young person involved in last year’s incident, who reportedly was armed with a gun, did not enter the high school, the student potentially could have.
Shootings have become all too common across the country. And too often, schools, their students and staffs are the targets and, tragically, the victims.
As the recent school shooting incident in Uvalde, Texas, proved, minutes and even seconds are critically important to students’ and teachers’ lives when emergencies such as a shooting incident occur.
School officials and communities are taking a hard look at safety measures and potential incidents. Some steps being considered are requiring clear backpacks all the way to arming teachers.
Having an emergency plan in place, where all agencies, from schools to law enforcement to fire and ambulance among a number of other agencies, are aware of and have signed off in agreement, is critically important.
An emergency plan cannot be expected to cover every possible contingency, but it should clearly outline the response of officials and how that response is coordinated among agencies and entities who could be involved.
Oswald soccer’s spirit
Ben Oswald has been more than a soccer coach.
The longtime Salida resident helped build the sport of soccer from its first years, starting in 1982, both in the community and at local schools.
Working with the school district, coach Oswald was one of the principal sources behind developing the soccer fields off Holman Avenue. Those fields today are heavily used by all local soccer programs.
Making the fields happen required, first of all, convincing school district officials of the value of soccer at a youth and community level, then at Salida schools as a varsity sport.
This required someone who was not just an advocate for soccer but someone who could work with district officials and a host of others at all levels, from concept to design, financing and construction.
With Oswald as coach, Salida fielded teams that competed at the top levels of AA competition, winning a state championship and advancing to the quarter- and semifinals on several trips to state.
Coach Oswald’s Salida teams, suffice to say, were a force in Colorado soccer.
Congratulations, coach, on your efforts to make soccer in Salida the sport, the force that it is, and best wishes on the future.
