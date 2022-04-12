by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
Easter, the most important and oldest festival of the Christian church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is just a few days away.
The holiday is observed on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the northern spring equinox. For many Christian churches, Easter is the joyful end to the Lenten season of fasting and penitence.
Many others also celebrate with family gatherings, picnics and egg hunts. Paul and I still enjoy dyeing Easter eggs, and even though we have no one to hide them from, we enjoy making egg salad sandwiches out of the colorful cackle berries.
Brunch is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the holidays, and ham is definitely an Easter staple, but there are so many other good things to make as well. Try combining these recipes with your ham and treat your family to something special.
Lemon Ricotta
Pancakes with
Blueberry Sauce
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberry Sauce are rich and delicious and are the perfect foil for salty ham or bacon.
Blueberry sauce ingredients:
1 cup cold water
½ cup sugar
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups fresh blueberries
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pancake Ingredients:
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, separated
1 cup ricotta cheese
½ cup whole milk or half-and-half
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons grated lemon zest
Canola oil
Prep:
For blueberry sauce, combine water, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch in a medium saucepan and stir until blended. Place pan over low heat and cook until cornstarch dissolves. Add blueberries and raise the temperature to medium. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Puree sauce in a food processor or blender until smooth. Strain puree through a fine-mesh sieve back into the saucepan. Return to medium heat and simmer until reduced to 1 cup, about 30 minutes. Stir in cinnamon and set aside.
For pancakes, whisk flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. In a larger bowl, whisk together egg yolks, ricotta, milk, sugar and lemon zest until well combined. Gradually whisk in dry ingredients.
With an electric mixer in medium-high speed, beat egg whites until they are firm. Gently stir 1/3 of the whites into batter to lighten it. Then fold in remaining egg whites. Do not overmix or you will lose the light, airy batter you are trying to create.
Heat oil on a griddle or iron skillet until it shimmers. Cook ¼ cup of batter until golden, about 2 minutes, then flip and cook the other side 2 minutes. Repeat until pancakes are cooked. Stack on a plate and drizzle warm blueberry sauce on top.
Cranberry
Pecan Scones
Cranberry Pecan Scones are tender, tasty and perfect with a cup of hot coffee.
Ingredients:
2 cups cake flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2/3 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped
1/3 cup pecans, toasted and coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
11/3 cups heavy cream, plus 1 tablespoon extra if needed and additional for brushing the top of the scones
2 teaspoons turbinado sugar for garnish, if desired
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt until well combined. Stir in cranberries, pecans and orange zest; mix well. Slowly add 11/3 cups of cream into the dry ingredients while slowly stirring mixture together until dough comes together. If the dough is dry, add 1 tablespoon of cream.
On a floured surface, divide dough in half and roll each half into a round ¾-inch thick. Cut each round into 8 triangles, like slicing a pizza. Place each triangle on ungreased cookie sheets. Brush the top of each scone with cream and, if desired, add a pinch the turbinado sugar.
Bake until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. These scones are best served warm but are also good at room temperature. They can be reheated by covering in aluminum foil and baking in a 350 degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes.
Plum Parfaits
with Yogurt
and Granola
Plum Parfaits with Yogurt and Granola are a visual feast and ideal for a lighter meal when you have a big lunch or picnic planned.
Ingredients:
2 pounds medium-rip dark red or purple plums, rinsed and dried
1/3 cup sugar, plus 1½ tablespoons and more if needed
¾ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups Greek-style yogurt
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cup granola, without added fruit and preferably with maple flavor
Prep:
Halve plums lengthwise and pit. Slice each half lengthwise into quarters then cut quarters in half crosswise.
Place a large, heavy frying pan over medium heat until hot. Add plums and sprinkle with 1/3 cup sugar, ginger and cinnamon. Stir constantly until sugar dissolves and becomes syrupy and plums are tender when pierced with a knife, about 6 minutes. If plums are very ripe, the cooking time will be reduced to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
In a medium bowl, whisk together yogurt, 1½ tablespoons sugar and vanilla. Spoon ¼ cup of the plum mixture, including juices, into each of 6 wine or parfait glasses. Top with 2 or 3 tablespoons of yogurt. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of granola. Repeat the layers one more time in each glass. Serve immediately.