A book I discovered in the children’s section of the library titled “Eco Dogs” by Judith Bauer Stamper, who consulted with Samuel K. Wasser, Ph.D. from the Center for Conservation Biology of the University of Washington, talks on the subject of conservation dogs. 

It was published in 2011 and has multiple short articles about conservation dogs at work. It begins with Python Pete, who sniffs out pythons in the Florida Everglades, to Tucker, the black Lab, who smells for orcas in Puget Sound from the front of a research craft wearing a bright yellow life jacket. “Eco Dogs” is an interesting book for kids and anyone who is just starting to learn about conservation dogs.