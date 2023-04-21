A book I discovered in the children’s section of the library titled “Eco Dogs” by Judith Bauer Stamper, who consulted with Samuel K. Wasser, Ph.D. from the Center for Conservation Biology of the University of Washington, talks on the subject of conservation dogs.
It was published in 2011 and has multiple short articles about conservation dogs at work. It begins with Python Pete, who sniffs out pythons in the Florida Everglades, to Tucker, the black Lab, who smells for orcas in Puget Sound from the front of a research craft wearing a bright yellow life jacket. “Eco Dogs” is an interesting book for kids and anyone who is just starting to learn about conservation dogs.
I began to research this from a science research paper with many references – cited by year – and then followed up with reading about the organization wd4c.org, who trains dogs for multiple tasks in the conservation field.
The science source stated that with biodiversity loss and the increasing number of extinct and threatened species, there is a need for science to inform wildlife and nature conservation management about the high risk of this important loss. This requires species monitoring, and that proves problematic in remote areas and lack of expertise by monitors themselves.
Detection dogs have been used for decades as a monitoring technique and only recently have gained serious attention from ecologists. New Zealand has been a leader in this field, having the longest tradition of using detection dogs. There are “protected species dogs” trained to detect rare species and “predator detection dogs” trained to detect invasive species – much like Python Pete in the U.S.
Wd4c means Working Dogs for Conservation, and this organization trains dogs for work around the world wherever the need is greatest. They have trained more than 200 dogs and handlers in more than 15 countries and 12 U.S. states. Dogs are trained to sniff out guns, gunpowder, ammunition, ivory, rhino horn, bushmeat and pangolin scales. The organization upped their dogs’ training to actually track the poachers.
Wd4c.org also trains and consults with customs authorities in Central Asia to help them interrupt the flow of illicit wildlife. The dogs are trained for three major categories: ending wildlife crime, biosecurity and invasives, and ecological monitoring.
“Ending wildlife crime” defines itself.
“Biosecurity and invasives” deals with biological threats that have the ability to self-replicate. For example, dogs are trained to sniff out yellow star thistle here in Colorado. Their dogs have the ability to discriminate the scat of disease-infected animals from uninfected animals of the same species. Makes one wonder what they can’t do.
“Ecological monitoring” dogs are often 40 times as effective as human searchers in developing population data and habitat data. They find where species live, how many there are and what they need, and this is vital information to help conserve those species.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer writer. She said her two retrievers are excellent at sniffing out food and loose objects on the kitchen table. None of these is invasive or threatened.