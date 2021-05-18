Salida Regional Library District’s Summer Reading Programs start June 1.
We have all programs starting, children’s, teens and adult. Just stop by the library anytime during business hours to sign up from June 1 to July 15.
Kids’ program is children 2 years old to sixth grade. Teen, sixth to 12th grades. Adult is 18 and older. Our plan this year is having events all in person. There may be restrictions of how many people can be in one area, but it is a good feeling that we can see people this year.
It has been a long, long, strange year with COVID-19 and all we can hope for is that we keep taking baby steps forward to get through it instead of going backwards.
Children’s program will be all about how many minutes you read or are read to. We have awesome prizes from local businesses again this year. We appreciate businesses supporting our programs. They all care about our young community.
There will be crafts on second and fourth Thursdays in June and July. Story time outside the library in the grass area at 10 a.m. every Wednesday with Cassie. A few special events are happening, so make sure you check out our website, Facebook and The Mountain Mail for details.
You may ask why does the library conduct a summer program. This program is to keep the kids reading through their time out of school. It helps them stay at a level or may move them up when they return in the fall.
As for our teens, it is a good way to encourage them to enjoy reading or get ahead with some of their reading lists for high school.
For the adults it is just a fun thing to have for them. They need to be rewarded for reading too.
We are all looking forward to a great summer and having fun at the library.
Becky Nelson is the children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.