There is snow on the mountains, my heaters have been turned on for two days, and my baking pans are calling my name. This week I am devoting the column to the thing I love the most and do the best – baking.
With the holidays lurking around the corner, now is the perfect time to practice making a dessert that will make your guests sigh with pleasure after the first bite.
Lemon Curd Squares
Lemon Curd Squares will also make them pucker up and is a perfect dessert for a heavy, rich dinner since the lemon will help clean the palate.
Crust ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ cup unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces, plus extra for greasing the pan
Filling ingredients:
¾ cup sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
3 large eggs, at room temperature
½ cup fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
Powdered sugar for dusting, optional
Prep:
To make the crust, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-by-8 baking dish, preferably glass, with butter. Set aside.
In a food processor, combine flour, sugar, salt and cinnamon. Pulse briefly until blended. Add butter pieces and pulse until dough forms moist crumbs and sticks together when pinched, about 1 minute. This can also be done with a whisk and pastry cutter but will take a little more time.
Press dough into the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of the greased baking dish, lightly flouring your fingertips if necessary to prevent them from sticking. Bake crust until pale golden, 20 to 22 minutes. Let crust cool completely on a rack. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees.
To make filling, whisk together sugar, flour, salt and lemon zest. Add eggs, lemon juice and cream, whisking until just blended. Carefully pour mixture over the baked crust. Bake until filling is set but jiggles slightly when the dish is gently shaken, about 20 minutes. It may take a couple of extra minutes if using a metal pan.
Let cool on a rack for 30 minutes. Run the tip of a small knife along the inside of the dish to loosen the crust from the sides and then let cool completely. Cut into 12 small rectangles and carefully remove from the dish with a spatula. Sift a bit of powdered sugar over the top just before serving.
Deep Dark
Chocolate Cake
with Chocolate
Buttercream Frosting
Deep Dark Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting may just be the best chocolate cake you will ever eat. This sinful-tasting dessert will have your guests asking for seconds.
Cake ingredients:
2 cups sugar
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa
1½ teaspoons baking powder
1½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 eggs
1 cup whole milk
½ cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup boiling water
Frosting ingredients:
6 tablespoons butter, softened
22/3 cups powdered sugar
½ cup Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa
1/3 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cake prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9-inch round baking pans. In a large mixing bowl, stir together sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla; beat on medium speed 2 minutes. Stir in hot water. Batter will be thin. Pour batter evenly in pans. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick in the middle comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes; remove cake from the pans onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Meanwhile, prepare frosting in a large mixing bowl. Beat butter until creamy. Add powdered sugar and cocoa alternately with milk, beating well after each addition until smooth and of a spreading consistency. Add vanilla and add more milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary, to achieve desired thickness.
Brush crumbs off cakes and frost sides first and then the top. Cover and store up to a week in the refrigerator if you have leftovers.
Strawberry Chocolate
Chip Shortcake
Strawberry Chocolate Chip Shortcake is easy to make and good for the holiday office party or the kids’ school party.
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar, divided
1 stick butter, softened
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
1½ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup Hershey’s semi-sweet mini chocolate chips, divided
2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream
2 cups Cool Whip, thawed
Fresh strawberries, rinsed and halved; frozen and thawed will work as well
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch springform pan and set aside. In a large bowl, beat ½ cup sugar and the butter. Add 1 egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla; beat until creamy. Gradually add flour and baking powder, beating until smooth. Stir in ½ cup of the chocolate chips. Press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. In a medium bowl, stir together sour cream, remaining sugar, 2 eggs and remaining vanilla. Add the rest of the chocolate chips. Pour over mixture in the pan. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until center is almost set and edges slightly browned. Cool completely on a wire rack before removing the side of the pan. Spread whipped topping evenly over top. Cover and refrigerate. Just before serving, arrange strawberry halves on top of the cake.